President Joe Biden Accused of Calling Donald Trump a 'Sick F---' and 'F------ A------' Behind Closed Doors: Sources
President Joe Biden was recently accused of calling Donald Trump a “sick f---” and a “f------ a------” during a private behind-closed-doors meeting with friends and aides, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Biden continues to up his attacks against his presidential predecessor ahead of the November general election, sources close to the 81-year-old leader shared some surprising claims this week.
According to Politico, three insiders close to President Biden claimed that Biden called Trump a “sick f---” after Trump mocked Nancy Pelosi’s husband in September 2023.
Trump mocked Paul Pelosi nearly one year after Paul was attacked by an intruder at his and the former House Speaker’s San Francisco home in October 2022.
“We’ll stand up to crazy Nancy Pelosi, who ruined San Francisco – how’s her husband doing, anybody know?” Trump said during a California rally in September.
“And she’s against building a wall at our border, even though she has a wall around her house – which obviously didn’t do a very good job,” the ex-president added.
President Biden allegedly dubbed Trump a “sick f---” in private shortly after.
“What a f------ a----- the guy is,” Biden also allegedly said of his likely opponent in the 2024 race for the White House during a behind-closed-doors gathering.
Meanwhile, President Biden has come close to letting his R-rated language slip in public.
Biden nearly called Trump a “sick f---” during a fiery speech in Valley Forge last month while marking the third anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.
“At his rally, he jokes about an intruder, whipped up by the Big Trump Lie, taking a hammer to Paul Pelosi’s skull,” Biden charged last month at Valley Forge.
“And he thinks that’s funny. He laughed about it,” President Biden continued as his voice trailed off. “What a sick…”
Trump’s 2024 campaign team has since responded to Politico’s surprising report.
Trump’s team said that Biden’s alleged decision to call his predecessor a “sick f---” and a “f------ a------” was further proof of Biden’s “disrespect” for the presidency.
“It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately,” senior Trump campaign adviser Chris Lacivita said.
“But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies,” Lacivita added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the “sick f---” and “f------ a------” claims regarding Biden and Trump came shortly after President Biden upped his attacks against his likely general election opponent.
Biden recently dubbed Trump a “loser” during a 2024 campaign speech in South Carolina. The current president also released a brutal attack ad against Trump on Truth Social earlier this week.
“The only loser I see is Donald Trump,” President Biden said last weekend.