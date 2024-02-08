SOLD: 'RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose Finds Buyer for Her $2.1 Million Utah Mansion
It's going, going, gone! Whitney Rose has found a buyer for her Utah mansion — less than one month after putting it on the market. RadarOnline.com can confirm The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star and her husband Justin have accepted an offer on their sprawling 7-bedroom and 6-bathroom estate that someone else will now call home as long as everything goes smoothly.
An offer was put on Whitney's more than 6,000-square-foot-home on February 3, according to the listing that now reads, "pending sale." The Bravolebrities listed their family's property in South Jordan, UT, for a whopping $2.1 million after living in it just four years.
The 37-year-old star's home was heavily featured on RHOSLC, with memorable scenes including her swinging on her stripper pole and an intimate one involving Justin and body paint.
Whitney's palace is every entertainer's dream. The home has a "hidden" Speakeasy bar, a private theater, and an exercise room with a sauna, so the new buyer never has to leave.
If that doesn't knock their socks off — the backyard has a swim spa and a relaxing fire pit.
The open-concept floor plan features a kitchen with high-end finishes that will impress any chef. Complete with a waterfall island and commercial-grade Monogram appliances, Whitney's former abode has a walk-in Butler's pantry with an ice maker and beverage refrigerator.
The home oozes sophistication and glamour, with high ceilings, stylish wallpaper, and French doors that lead to an expansive patio overlooking Daybreak Lake.
The master suite includes a spacious en suite with dual closets that feature custom cabinetry, perfect for any fashionista. The spa-like bathroom also has a farmhouse tub and a spacious walk-in shower.
The place was only built in 2019. When asked why she was selling their house, Whitney said, "It's because...I can, and I want to." She also revealed her family already bought a new home, so it was time to offload the other.
Whitney is one of the OGs of the RHOSLC cast, making her debut in 2020 during its first season. The cast just wrapped Season Five, with it being the most explosive one yet.