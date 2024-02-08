SOLD: 'RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose Finds Buyer for Her $2.1 Million Utah Mansion

An offer was put on Whitney's more than 6,000-square-foot-home on February 3, according to the listing that now reads, "pending sale." The Bravolebrities listed their family's property in South Jordan, UT, for a whopping $2.1 million after living in it just four years.

The 37-year-old star's home was heavily featured on RHOSLC, with memorable scenes including her swinging on her stripper pole and an intimate one involving Justin and body paint.