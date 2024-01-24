Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Monica Garcia Not Returning to 'RHOSLC' After Explosive Debut Season

rhoslc monica garcia bravo
Source: bravo

Monica Garcia will not return for the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' season five.

By:

Jan. 23 2024, Published 7:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Pot-stirring Bravo newbie Monica Garcia will not return for the fifth season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite drawing in viewers, many of whom credited the breakout housewife for saving the show, cameras won't be on Garcia, 40, when production for the new season kicks off next month.

Article continues below advertisement
monica garcia bravojpg
Source: BRAVO

The 'Salt Lake City' newcomer emerged as a fan favorite in season four.

According to People, several insiders claimed Garcia will not be returning alongside housewives Heather Gray, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Angie Katsanevas for season five.

News of the Salt Lake City franchise's first Latina cast member has been nixed from the upcoming season broke hours before the third and final part of the season four reunion is set to air.

Article continues below advertisement
heather gay monica garcia
Source: BRAVO

Filming for season five kicks off in February.

The highly-anticipated part three reunion is expected to address drama about the ousted mother-of-four being behind the reality gossip account Reality Von Tease. The Instagram account gained a reputation for airing the 'RHOSLC' stars' dirty laundry before Garcia joined the cast.

While Garcia confessed to being involved with Reality Von Tease during the explosive cast trip to Bermuda, she insisted she did not act alone.

Article continues below advertisement
heather gay monica garcia
Source: BRAVO

Tensions between the cast hit an all-time high when Garcia's role with a gossip account was exposed.

MORE ON:
Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Garcia told her costars that she was one of several individuals behind the account, including Gay's hairdresser Tenesha. She further argued that the only reason she participated in the troll account was to expose her ex-friend, the currently incarcerated RHOSLC alum Jen Shah.

Shah was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars for running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
jen shah
Source: MEGA

Garcia insisted she only participated in RealityVonTease to expose 'RHSLC' alum Jen Shah.

"I didn’t say s--- about anyone else other than Jen and I will own that to the grave," Garcia told her costars during the heated season four finale.

While many of the founding cast members, including Gray, seemingly stood by Shah even after the severity of her allegations were revealed, Garcia faced severe backlash from her costars over her role in the gossip account.

Gay condemned Garcia and branded her a "cyberbully internet troll," claiming to have "receipts, proof, timeline [and] screenshots" to support her accusations.

Article continues below advertisement

While her costars may have been against her, viewers reacted with overwhelming disappointment online upon learning the news of Garcia's department.

"I fear that all the OG's not wanting to work with her and whatever Bravo's reasoning is will hurt next season and could potentionally end the franchise. What are they gonna talk about? This was their best season yet, whether you liked her or not," one X user replied to a Queens of Bravo post.

Another user chimed in, "After Monica carried season and the reunion and the whole cast of #RHSLC know she carried the season and #RHSLCReunion."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.