Monica Garcia Not Returning to 'RHOSLC' After Explosive Debut Season
Pot-stirring Bravo newbie Monica Garcia will not return for the fifth season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite drawing in viewers, many of whom credited the breakout housewife for saving the show, cameras won't be on Garcia, 40, when production for the new season kicks off next month.
According to People, several insiders claimed Garcia will not be returning alongside housewives Heather Gray, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Angie Katsanevas for season five.
News of the Salt Lake City franchise's first Latina cast member has been nixed from the upcoming season broke hours before the third and final part of the season four reunion is set to air.
The highly-anticipated part three reunion is expected to address drama about the ousted mother-of-four being behind the reality gossip account Reality Von Tease. The Instagram account gained a reputation for airing the 'RHOSLC' stars' dirty laundry before Garcia joined the cast.
While Garcia confessed to being involved with Reality Von Tease during the explosive cast trip to Bermuda, she insisted she did not act alone.
Garcia told her costars that she was one of several individuals behind the account, including Gay's hairdresser Tenesha. She further argued that the only reason she participated in the troll account was to expose her ex-friend, the currently incarcerated RHOSLC alum Jen Shah.
Shah was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars for running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme.
"I didn’t say s--- about anyone else other than Jen and I will own that to the grave," Garcia told her costars during the heated season four finale.
While many of the founding cast members, including Gray, seemingly stood by Shah even after the severity of her allegations were revealed, Garcia faced severe backlash from her costars over her role in the gossip account.
Gay condemned Garcia and branded her a "cyberbully internet troll," claiming to have "receipts, proof, timeline [and] screenshots" to support her accusations.
While her costars may have been against her, viewers reacted with overwhelming disappointment online upon learning the news of Garcia's department.
"I fear that all the OG's not wanting to work with her and whatever Bravo's reasoning is will hurt next season and could potentionally end the franchise. What are they gonna talk about? This was their best season yet, whether you liked her or not," one X user replied to a Queens of Bravo post.
Another user chimed in, "After Monica carried season and the reunion and the whole cast of #RHSLC know she carried the season and #RHSLCReunion."