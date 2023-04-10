Convicted Felon Jen Shah’s Dire Financial Situation Exposed As 'RHOSLC' Star's Ex-Lawyer Demands $124k Over Unpaid Fees
Ex-Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s finances were revealed as part of the government’s attempts to collect on the $6.64 million owed to her victims, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the convicted felon, who recently started her 6.5-year prison sentence, has virtually nothing available to be seized.
A new filing stated Shed Media, who produces the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, said it has “periodic earnings belonging to or due Shah.’ However, the company said the amount was only $34k but it was reduced to $20k after taxes.
In addition, the website Cameo, which Shah used to hawk personalized videos to fans, said the reality star was not that successful. A rep for the company said it had no money owed to Shah.
Reps for NBC Universal and Warner Bros Entertainment denied having any income owed to Shah. The court ordered Shed Media to pay 25% of the money held to the court and release the rest to Shah.
The court said that while Shah is imprisoned, Shed will pay 100% of money owed to Shah to the court. After her release, the court said Shed can pay Shah 15% of any income. However, the cast members are not paid residuals like actors.
As RadarOnline.com reported, in February, Shah checked into FPC Bryan in Bryan, Texas.
Last year, Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. The RHOSLC star was accused of playing a key role in a scam that targeted the elderly.
“Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family,” Shah’s attorney Priya Chaudhry said.
However, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Chaudhry has accused Shah of refusing to pay her $124k legal bill associated with the case.