Jen Shah Pulled in $34k Per Episode Of ‘RHOSLC,’ Producers Reveal In Court

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was pulling in $34,500 per episode for season 3, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Shah checked into a Texas prison last month to start her 6.5-year sentence for wire fraud. As part of her sentence, Shah will not only serve time behind bars but agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and make restitution of $6.64 million to the victims of her telemarking scheme.