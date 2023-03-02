Jen Shah Pulled in $34k Per Episode Of ‘RHOSLC,’ Producers Reveal In Court
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was pulling in $34,500 per episode for season 3, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shah checked into a Texas prison last month to start her 6.5-year sentence for wire fraud. As part of her sentence, Shah will not only serve time behind bars but agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and make restitution of $6.64 million to the victims of her telemarking scheme.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the government fired off a legal letter to Shed Media, which produces the reality show.
Shed told the court that Shah earned $34,500 per episode. The RHOSLC star only took home around $20k after paying $9,675 in federal income tax and other deductions. Attorney Ronald Richards was the first to report on the court filing.
The government fired off additional legal notices to Cameo, the website that allows fans to purchase personalized videos from celebrities. The company informed the court they did not have any money for Shah in their possession.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Shah checked into FPC Bryan in Bryan, Texas on February 17. Last year, Shah plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. The RHOSLC star was accused of playing a key role in a scam that targeted the elderly.
“Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family,” Shah’s attorney said.
Shah told the court, “I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people. I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution ... You and the world know me as Jen Shah, but reality TV has nothing to do with reality, even my tagline, Shah-mazing — they wrote it. I want to speak about who I am.”