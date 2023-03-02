Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Jen Shah
Exclusive Details

Jen Shah Pulled in $34k Per Episode Of ‘RHOSLC,’ Producers Reveal In Court

jen shah fraud victim reflects dark days embarrassment scammed pp
Source: BRAVO
By:

Mar. 2 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was pulling in $34,500 per episode for season 3, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Shah checked into a Texas prison last month to start her 6.5-year sentence for wire fraud. As part of her sentence, Shah will not only serve time behind bars but agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and make restitution of $6.64 million to the victims of her telemarking scheme.

Article continues below advertisement
jen shah fraud victim reflects dark days embarrassment scammed
Source: MEGA

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the government fired off a legal letter to Shed Media, which produces the reality show.

Shed told the court that Shah earned $34,500 per episode. The RHOSLC star only took home around $20k after paying $9,675 in federal income tax and other deductions. Attorney Ronald Richards was the first to report on the court filing.

Article continues below advertisement
jen shah fraud victim reflects dark days embarrassment scammed
Source: BRAVO

The government fired off additional legal notices to Cameo, the website that allows fans to purchase personalized videos from celebrities. The company informed the court they did not have any money for Shah in their possession.

MORE ON:
Jen Shah
Article continues below advertisement
jen shah fraud victim reflects dark days embarrassment scammed
Source: BRAVO

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Shah checked into FPC Bryan in Bryan, Texas on February 17. Last year, Shah plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. The RHOSLC star was accused of playing a key role in a scam that targeted the elderly.

Article continues below advertisement

“Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family,” Shah’s attorney said.

jen shah fraud victim reflects dark days embarrassment scammed
Source: MEGA

Shah told the court, “I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people. I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution ... You and the world know me as Jen Shah, but reality TV has nothing to do with reality, even my tagline, Shah-mazing — they wrote it. I want to speak about who I am.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.