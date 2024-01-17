'RHOSLC' Star Monica Garcia's Ex Arrested for 'Slapping Her Across the Face' Before Second Divorce Filing: Police Report

Two years before she filed for divorce for the second time, police paid a visit to the couple's home after she called 911 on March 5, 2021, around 11:30 PM, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Dispatch advised that the complainant stated that her husband had hit her and now she was hiding in a bedroom," the police report obtained by The Sun stated.

"Dispatch stated that they could hear the female yelling for him to get away from her," according to the report, and police learned the now-exes got into an argument when they went out to dinner "about some of the people she had been associating with."