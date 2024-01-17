'RHOSLC' Star Monica Garcia's Ex Arrested for 'Slapping Her Across the Face' Before Second Divorce Filing: Police Report
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia's ex, Mike Fowler, was arrested in 2021 following a heated dispute between the former couple, a newly revealed police report showed.
After part 1 of the season 4 reunion, the Bravolebrity confessed the reason she and Mike were divorcing a second time was "because of domestic violence." Many viewers had assumed a split was the aftermath of her affair with her sister-in-law's husband.
Two years before she filed for divorce for the second time, police paid a visit to the couple's home after she called 911 on March 5, 2021, around 11:30 PM, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Dispatch advised that the complainant stated that her husband had hit her and now she was hiding in a bedroom," the police report obtained by The Sun stated.
"Dispatch stated that they could hear the female yelling for him to get away from her," according to the report, and police learned the now-exes got into an argument when they went out to dinner "about some of the people she had been associating with."
The tiff allegedly turned physical after they got back home. "That's when he slapped her across the face," prompting her to call authorities despite his pleas for her to hang up. He then grabbed her phone and she "locked herself into a back room" before dialing 911 from her Apple watch.
After cops arrived, Monica said they were arguing about her friends, not elaborating on which ones were being discussed.
Per the report, "she was afraid of Michael and what he would do if she disobeyed him."
One of her teenage kids was awake at the time, it was noted, and "heard the assault and the arguing between Monica and Michael."
Fowler was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and interruption of a communication device, having to spend a few days in a county jail before pleading guilty to assault.
He was later sentenced to 12 months probation and paid $1,070 in fines. The exes finalized their divorce in Oct. 2023, over a decade after exchanging vows in 2009. Garcia would file for divorce four years later before reconciling and filing again in June of last year.
"My ex and I are great co-parents together," she told E! News in October. "He is a wonderful dad and provider and we just weren't good together and that's OK. He calls and checks on me."