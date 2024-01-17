Sophie Turner Plans to Drop Child Abduction Claim Against Estranged Husband Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner found peace with Joe Jonas in the new year — at least, that's how it appears. The Game of Thrones actress' lawyers alerted the judge that she plans to drop the child abduction allegations against her estranged husband, and Jonas is on board, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This comes after the exes agreed on a temporary custody plan for their children in the United Kingdom courts. Turner and Jonas' legal teams filed documents on Wednesday, revealing they want to dismiss the entire action in their federal case in New York, per the filing obtained by TMZ.
While the judge has yet to sign off on the request, it's likely to be granted since they both requested it.
As this outlet reported, the Jonas Brothers' guitarist filed for divorce from Turner in Miami four months ago. The British actress filed divorce papers three days later in the UK and argued that her ex had not yet established residency in Florida.
Things turned nasty when Turner sued her ex, accusing him of abducting their kids and holding their passports hostage amid their divorce battle. She claimed he was "refusing" to return their children or send them back to her overseas, where she had been filming.
The actress also alleged she was blindsided by the divorce and found out about the filing after it made headlines — something Jonas' attorney denied.
Jonas hit back, claiming Turner was aware the divorce was coming and argued their kids "are American citizens." He said that if their British mom chooses to live in the U.K. permanently, he was happy to shuttle them internationally.
The musician seemed to take the most issue with Turner's abduction claim.
“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently," the letter from Jonas' lawyer stated.
They weren't only at odds over their daughters. Turner and Jonas also fought over which country they should be hashing out their divorce in.
She claimed they had already put down a 10 percent deposit on a $9.1 million “forever" home in the UK’s Wallingford, Oxford, and, therefore, their divorce should be handled there.
In October, Turner and Jonas put down their swords and came to a temporary custody agreement, which included the kids being allowed to travel with their famous mom to the U.K.
While things seem to be moving in the right — and amicable — direction, the pair are still hashing out their divorce settlement.