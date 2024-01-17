Sophie Turner Plans to Drop Child Abduction Claim Against Estranged Husband Joe Jonas

This comes after the exes agreed on a temporary custody plan for their children in the United Kingdom courts. Turner and Jonas' legal teams filed documents on Wednesday, revealing they want to dismiss the entire action in their federal case in New York, per the filing obtained by TMZ.

While the judge has yet to sign off on the request, it's likely to be granted since they both requested it.

