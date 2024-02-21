Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denies 'Gang Rape' of 17-year-old Girl in 2003 — Claims Lawsuit 'Violates' His Constitutional Rights
Sean "Diddy" Combs filed official court documents this week challenging the latest allegations of sexual assault and trafficking against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The latest accusations stem from a lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe that claimed Diddy, his associate Harve Pierre, and another unidentified individual were involved in the “gang rape” of the 17-year-old girl at Diddy’s Manhattan recording studio in 2003.
The lawsuit, which was filed in the Southern District of New York on December 6, also accused Diddy of trafficking the then-17-year-old teen across state lines, providing her with drugs and alcohol, and participating in the assault alongside the other defendants.
Diddy vehemently denied the shocking accusations on Tuesday and insisted that he was not involved in any misconduct towards the plaintiff.
“[Diddy] never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, relating to plaintiff in any circumstance whatsoever,” the rapper’s 11-page response read.
The rapper and record executive, 54, also questioned the authenticity and timing of the lawsuit in his response on Tuesday. He expressed concerns about his ability to defend himself adequately due to the delayed filing after more than two decades.
“Plaintiff’s decision to wait more than two decades to file her complaint has prejudiced defendant, as he has lost the ability to defend himself fully and fairly in this action,” the 11-page response read.
“For example, some or all evidence that otherwise would have been available if the action had been promptly commenced may be unavailable, lost, or compromised,” the rapper’s response continued.
Diddy's legal team, which now includes high-profile female lawyers Bobbi C. Sternheim and Shawn Holley, argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed on constitutional grounds.
“Allowing this action to proceed violates defendant’s rights under the U.S. Constitution and the New York State Constitution,” Sternheim and Holley wrote.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Jane Doe behind the gang rape allegations is the fourth woman to come forward with a lawsuit accusing Diddy of sexual assault.
The accusations follow a pattern of similar claims made by other women – including R&B singer Cassie Ventura.
Ventura filed a complaint on November 16 that detailed the first allegations of sexual assault and trafficking by Diddy. Ventura and Diddy ultimately reached a private settlement one day after that complaint was filed.
Two more accusers came forward on November 23 and added to the damning allegations against the embattled music mogul.
“Enough is enough,” Diddy responded after his fourth accuser came forward on December 6. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.”
“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” the embattled rapper continued. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”
Lawyer Douglas Wigdor, who is representing the Jane Doe plaintiff, recently described the alleged incidents as part of a broader scheme involving a sex trafficking operation orchestrated by Diddy, Pierre, and the unidentified defendant.
Doe's lawyer argued that Diddy, Pierre, and the third defendant “preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped.”
Wigdor also argued that the “depravity of these abhorrent acts” had “scarred Doe for life.”
Diddy has since stepped down from the chairmanship of his media company, Revolt, following the allegations against him. At least 18 brands have also ditched the music mogul’s e-commerce platform, and the liquor giant Diageo cut ties with the rapper last month.
The embattled rapper and record producer was also absent from this year's Grammy Awards two weeks ago.