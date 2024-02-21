Queen Camilla 'Outraged' at Prince Harry for Allegedly Using Dad's Cancer Diagnosis as 'Loving Son PR Stunt': Report
Bitter hostilities between Queen Camilla and Prince Harry reportedly exploded when the royal renegade made a 5,500-mile dash to see his father, King Charles III, after learning of his cancer diagnosis.
According to a sensational report, Camilla gave her embattled stepson the boot after just 30 minutes and ordered him to never return, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Her Majesty was furious Harry flew in from his ritzy California home without getting palace approval — and came with an attitude,” a well-placed courtier told the National Enquirer.
The Duke of Sussex allegedly made the 75-year-old king — who many claim only has six months to live — wait for hours and then demanded that his stepmother be banished from the room while he spoke to his father.
“I’m told Camilla was outraged,” the courtier continued. “She’s taken a lot of bile from Harry for years and couldn’t wait to let him have it.”
The animosity between Camilla and her youngest stepson dates back to Harry publicly blaming her for breaking up his mother Diana’s marriage to Charles — and he’s branded the king’s consort “dangerous,” “evil” and a “villain.”
Harry also accused her of leaking stories about the royals to the British press in an alleged attempt to rehabilitate her tarnished image.
“Camilla has taken it all on the chin, but using her husband’s cancer as a ‘loving son’ PR stunt was the last straw,” the well-placed source said. “After the father-son reunion, I hear she told Harry he’s a disgrace to his father, the family and the monarchy — and she left no doubt he isn’t wanted back!”
The family feud is said to be so deep that sources claim Camilla, 76, and Prince William, 41, have set aside their old grudges, joining forces to freeze out Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 42.
“Her Majesty blames Charles’ pancreatic cancer on the humiliation, stress and chaos of Harry and Meghan quitting their royal duties, heaping dirt on the family and keeping [their kids] Archie and Lilibet from their grandfather,” the palace spy claimed.
“And William will never forgive Harry for his vile attacks on him and [his wife] Kate, who’s still recovering from grueling surgery.”
“I hear he’d rather swallow razor blades than reconcile with his traitor brother!” the source added.
Now, Camilla and William are said to be begging Charles to take drastic action.
“They want Harry to be stripped of his titles, chopped from the line of succession and cut from the monarch’s $2 billion will,” the courtier confided. “Harry is already a palace pariah. They want to make it official.”