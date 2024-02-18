Prince Harry Wanted Heart-To-Heart With King Charles — But Aides Blocked It Over Fear 'They'd Never Get Rid of Him'

Upon his arrival, Prince Harry was limited to a short 30-minute meeting with King Charles at Clarence House.

An insider told the Sun, "The fear was that if he went to Sandringham they would never get rid of him."

The Duke of Sussex's visit was cut short, and he was instructed to find accommodation elsewhere for the night.

This brief encounter was the first private meeting between father and son since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. Prince William, occupied with caring for his wife, Kate Middleton, after her surgery, was not present during this meeting.