Prince Harry Wanted Heart-To-Heart With King Charles — But Aides Blocked It Over Fear 'They'd Never Get Rid of Him'
Prince Harry was denied the opportunity to stay with his father, King Charles, at Sandringham after flying to the UK for a visit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Palace aides were concerned about the possibility of Harry extending his stay indefinitely. Despite his intentions to have a heartfelt conversation with his father, Harry was advised to visit Clarence House instead, his father's London residence.
Upon his arrival, Prince Harry was limited to a short 30-minute meeting with King Charles at Clarence House.
An insider told the Sun, "The fear was that if he went to Sandringham they would never get rid of him."
The Duke of Sussex's visit was cut short, and he was instructed to find accommodation elsewhere for the night.
This brief encounter was the first private meeting between father and son since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. Prince William, occupied with caring for his wife, Kate Middleton, after her surgery, was not present during this meeting.
King Charles and Queen Camilla sought solace at Sandringham following the monarch's outpatient cancer treatment in London.
The peaceful estate is currently hosting the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children for the half-term break. However, concerns about the Royal Family's future persist, including financial worries after the conclusion of Harry and Meghan's deals with streaming platforms.
After spending a mere 26 hours in the UK, Prince Harry returned to California to reunite with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children.
Despite the brief visit, Harry expressed gratitude for the opportunity to see his father and pledged to make more visits throughout the year. However, royal commentator Rob Jobson raised questions about the potential issues that may arise in future discussions.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince William is so angered by his brother’s continued attack on the monarchy that he will block any of his bids to return to the fold.
Sources close to William say that after King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, he would be the one to take on more duties himself if needed while he believes Harry and his wife "cannot be trusted."
According to the Mirror, a source close to the prince said there is "no chance" the heir would allow his brother back. "Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he (William) would not allow Harry to return."