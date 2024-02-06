Family Truce? King Charles Appears in Good Spirits After Meeting With Prince Harry as Experts Warn Royal Renegade to Make Amends With Sick Father
King Charles III appeared happy after meeting with his estranged son, Prince Harry, marking their first face-to-face in nine months. The 75-year-old monarch smiled and waved to the crowd from the comfort of his vehicle after spending 45 minutes speaking with the redheaded royal renegade following his cancer treatment early Tuesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Charles was photographed leaving Clarence House in London with his wife, Queen Camilla, at 3:30 PM, where he spent under an hour with his youngest child. Wearing a suit and tie, the King looked to be in good spirits after seeing Harry, a sign that a family truce could be in the works as Charles fights cancer.
Harry rushed to London after the King's health crisis was announced on Monday. Sources shared that Charles personally called his 39-year-old son, who resides in California with Meghan Markle and their two children, to deliver the cancer news.
Harry flew to the U.K. immediately, leaving Meghan behind to take care of the kids.
Despite meeting with his father, his bitter brother, Prince William, allegedly has "no plans" to see Harry while he's in town. Insiders shared he's solely focused on helping his wife, Kate Middleton, on her road to recovery after a recent hospital stay, caring for their three children, and now, his father.
As for Harry, it's unclear how long he will stay in the country — but King Charles is said to be "in good form" after receiving treatment this AM. Royal experts say it's critical for the estranged royal to make peace with his family.
"I'm sure Harry will put aside the past right now for this serious issue," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said. "It's so important that everyone is pulling in the right direction."
The King's former press secretary, Kristina Kyriacou, also spoke out about Charles and Harry's estranged relationship.
"Charles adores Harry. He didn't want any of this estrangement," she stated. "If out of bad news, some good news comes and Harry and the King and the Queen and his brother are reunited - how wonderful."
The Palace did not disclose what type of cancer the King was diagnosed with 18 months into his reign. He will continue his royal duties from home while receiving treatment and has canceled all in-person events.
King Charles will sign documents and meet with the UK Prime Minister on Zoom or FaceTime for the time being.