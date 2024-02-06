Meghan Markle Staying Behind as Prince Harry Rushes to King Charles' Side After Cancer Diagnosis
While Prince Harry prepares to join his estranged family in London after King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, his unpopular wife Meghan Markle is rumored to be "staying in LA" and not returning to the United Kingdom, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the King's uphill health battle was exposed after he sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.
Sources revealed that Harry is rushing to his father's side as he begins outpatient treatment. One insider said that the embattled Duchess of Sussex's return "hangs in the balance," per GBNews.com, but Daily Mail said Meghan will stay behind to take care of their kids: Archie, four, and Lilibet, two.
The world was shocked when Buckingham Palace delivered the news on Monday.
"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace's statement read.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
They concluded, “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”
The palace did not elaborate on what form of cancer he has.
Harry and Meghan moved to the United States in the summer of 2020, putting even more distance between them and the royal family and adding more gasoline to the feud fire. Experts claimed Harry's dash back to Britain "indicates the seriousness" of the King's condition.
While it's unclear if she'll join her husband on his upcoming trip, Meghan's estranged father spoke out about her father-in-law's diagnosis.
"I want to send my best wishes to King Charles and hope he gets well very soon. I wish him all the good wishes in the world," Thomas Markle, 79, shared.
Positive wishes continue to pour in for the King as he prepares to start treatment from all over the world. President Joe Biden and former commander-in-chief Donald Trump both addressed his cancer battle.
When asked about the news by reporters, Biden said he had "just heard his diagnosis."
"I'm concerned about him," the 81-year-old said. "Hopefully I'll be talking to him soon."
Trump, 77, called Charles a "wonderful man who I got to know well during my presidency," writing on his social media site Truth Social, "We all pray that he has a fast and full recovery."