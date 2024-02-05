Biden Breaks Silence on King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis: 'I'm Concerned About Him'
President Joe Biden is "concerned" about King Charles III's uphill cancer battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 81-year-old commander-in-chief expressed his thoughts on the King's health condition shortly after Buckingham Palace revealed the cancer shocker.
As this outlet reported, Charles, 75, was diagnosed during a recent treatment for an enlarged prostate. He is seeking outpatient treatment in London and has canceled his in-person duties until further notice.
Biden, who's battled his fair share of rumored health woes, wished the monarch well when asked by Las Vegas reporters about the news. The president revealed he "just heard his diagnosis," adding, "I'm concerned about him."
It sounded like Biden planned on calling Charles, telling the crowd at a union event, "Hopefully I'll be talking to him soon."
He's not the only U.S. politician who's addressed the King's cancer struggle.
Former President Donald Trump said the King was a "wonderful man who I got to know well during my presidency," writing on his social media site Truth Social, "We all pray that he has a fast and full recovery."
The US State Department also spoke out about the "incredibly sad news," with spokesperson Vedant Patel saying, "Our thoughts are with the King ... and his family."
While well wishes come pouring in from around the world, Charles' family is preparing for a reunion.
Sources shared that Prince Harry is planning to travel to London this week in the wake of his estranged father's cancer battle — but his big brother is likely not thrilled with the visit, especially since insiders said Prince William blamed the royal renegade for piling on Charles' health issues in the recent years.
"William is keeping a vigilant eye on King Charles,” a source shared, adding that Charles' health had been "an ongoing conversation behind palace doors" since January 2023.
Insiders said William blamed Harry for their father's downfall.
“William just cannot fathom how heartless and selfish Harry continues to behave when he must know their father isn’t in the best of health,” a source stated. “He no longer believes Harry is being manipulated by Meghan — to him the royal crisis is clearly his brother’s doing, driven by money and revenge.
“His feeling is if Harry has a bone to pick, make it with him, and leave their father out of it.”
Buckingham Palace announced the King's diagnosis but did not share what kind of cancer he's battling.
“During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace noted. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement continued. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.
“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” it added. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”