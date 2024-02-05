Biden Breaks Silence on King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis: 'I'm Concerned About Him'

As this outlet reported , Charles, 75, was diagnosed during a recent treatment for an enlarged prostate. He is seeking outpatient treatment in London and has canceled his in-person duties until further notice.

President Joe Biden is "concerned" about King Charles III 's uphill cancer battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 81-year-old commander-in-chief expressed his thoughts on the King's health condition shortly after Buckingham Palace revealed the cancer shocker.

It sounded like Biden planned on calling Charles, telling the crowd at a union event, "Hopefully I'll be talking to him soon."

Biden, who's battled his fair share of rumored health woes, wished the monarch well when asked by Las Vegas reporters about the news. The president revealed he "just heard his diagnosis," adding, "I'm concerned about him."

Biden, 81, has been dodging rumors about his health for years.

Former President Donald Trump said the King was a "wonderful man who I got to know well during my presidency," writing on his social media site Truth Social, "We all pray that he has a fast and full recovery."

He's not the only U.S. politician who's addressed the King's cancer struggle .

While well wishes come pouring in from around the world, Charles' family is preparing for a reunion.

The US State Department also spoke out about the "incredibly sad news," with spokesperson Vedant Patel saying, "Our thoughts are with the King ... and his family."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Sources shared that Prince Harry is planning to travel to London this week in the wake of his estranged father's cancer battle — but his big brother is likely not thrilled with the visit, especially since insiders said Prince William blamed the royal renegade for piling on Charles' health issues in the recent years.

"William is keeping a vigilant eye on King Charles,” a source shared, adding that Charles' health had been "an ongoing conversation behind palace doors" since January 2023.

Insiders said William blamed Harry for their father's downfall.

“William just cannot fathom how heartless and selfish Harry continues to behave when he must know their father isn’t in the best of health,” a source stated. “He no longer believes Harry is being manipulated by Meghan — to him the royal crisis is clearly his brother’s doing, driven by money and revenge.

“His feeling is if Harry has a bone to pick, make it with him, and leave their father out of it.”