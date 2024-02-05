Prince William Concerned About King Charles' Cancer, Blames Harry for Father's Health Issues
Royal renegade Prince Harry might be putting his family first amid his dad's cancer battle, but his brother, Prince William, is likely not ready to forgive his estranged sibling, whom he blamed for King Charles III's ailing health before the bombshell diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources say Charles' oldest son was worried about his father's well-being months before his latest health scare, with an insider sharing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's war against the royal family added stress on the 75-year-old.
“William is keeping a vigilant eye on King Charles,” one source said, adding that his health had been "an ongoing conversation behind palace doors" since January 2023.
Charles caught COVID twice and his chronically swollen hands and feet worried some experts he may have suffered from edema, a condition linked to dire kidney problems.
Insiders said William blamed Harry for their father's downfall.
“William just cannot fathom how heartless and selfish Harry continues to behave when he must know their father isn’t in the best of health,” a source stated. “He no longer believes Harry is being manipulated by Meghan — to him the royal crisis is clearly his brother’s doing, driven by money and revenge.
“His feeling is if Harry has a bone to pick, make it with him, and leave their father out of it.”
William allegedly couldn't forgive his estranged brother if they lost their only remaining parent.
“If the unthinkable happened to King Charles, William believes Harry and Meghan would have blood on their hands," a palace insider said. “They need to stop their attacks before tragedy ensues.”
It's been reported that Charles personally told Harry and Meghan Markle about his cancer battle before going public with the diagnosis on Monday. The estranged royal will be traveling to the United Kingdom this week to stand alongside his ailing father, who is starting his outpatient treatment immediately.
Charles will pause on in-person duties while he focuses on his health.
The King's cancer details have not been disclosed.
“During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” Buckingham Palace announced. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement continued. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.
“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the palace stated. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”
Charles' cancer diagnosis comes less than a year after his coronation following the devastating loss of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September 2022 after her 70-year reign.