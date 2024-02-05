Prince William Concerned About King Charles' Cancer, Blames Harry for Father's Health Issues

Royal renegade Prince Harry might be putting his family first amid his dad's cancer battle, but his brother, Prince William, is likely not ready to forgive his estranged sibling, whom he blamed for King Charles III's ailing health before the bombshell diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources say Charles' oldest son was worried about his father's well-being months before his latest health scare, with an insider sharing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's war against the royal family added stress on the 75-year-old.