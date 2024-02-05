Prince Harry Rushing Home to Support King Charles After Learning of Devastating Cancer Diagnosis
Prince Harry will reportedly return home to the United Kingdom to support King Charles after learning of his father’s recent cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Buckingham Palace announced the 75-year-old monarch’s cancer diagnosis on Monday, sources close to the Duke of Sussex confirmed that Harry will return home to London in the coming days.
Insiders close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also indicated that Harry was personally informed of his father’s recent cancer diagnosis and that the duke learned the news before Buckingham Palace officially notified the public.
“The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis,” one source close to Harry told the Guardian this week. “He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days.”
Meanwhile, King Charles reportedly told those royal family members living in the UK – such as Prince William, Princess Kate, and Prince Andrew – of his cancer diagnosis in person.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Buckingham Palace informed the public of the king’s cancer diagnosis on Monday.
The revelation came shortly after King Charles underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate – although it is currently not believed that the cancer diagnosis was in connection to the monarch’s recent surgery.
“During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” Buckingham Palace announced on Monday. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” a spokesperson for the royal family continued. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.
“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the palace noted. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”
“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
It is currently unclear when exactly King Charles learned of his cancer diagnosis, but Buckingham Palace indicated that the cancer was found during the monarch’s recent prostate procedure.
King Charles was admitted into the London Clinic on January 26 for the surgery, and he was released just three days later on January 29.
The last time Prince Harry was in the UK was in September to attend the WellChild Awards in London.
The Duke of Sussex did not spend time with King Charles or Prince William during the visit, although he did reportedly call the king for Charles’s 75th birthday on November 14.