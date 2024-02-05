King Charles, 75, Diagnosed With Cancer and Will Return to London Immediately to Receive Treatment: Buckingham Palace
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
In a shocking development to come shortly after the 75-year-old monarch was released from the London Clinic last week, it was revealed that Charles was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.
Buckingham Palace announced the devastating news on Monday.
“During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” Buckingham Palace announced. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” royal officials continued. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.
“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the palace said. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”
“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles will return home to London immediately to receive treatments for his concerning new cancer diagnosis.
Buckingham Palace did not specify what form of cancer was diagnosed or at what stage it was found.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the king’s cancer diagnosis this week came shortly after the monarch was released from the London Clinic.
Charles was admitted to the hospital on January 26 and underwent surgery to treat an enlarged prostate. It was during this surgery that medical professionals reportedly learned that the monarch was suffering from cancer.
He was released from the London Clinic three days later on January 29.
"The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation," Buckingham Palace said in a statement late last month.
"He would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days," the palace added.
The king’s shocking cancer diagnosis came just more than one year after Charles ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on September 8, 2022.
King Charles’s coronation was held on May 6, 2023.
While the king has temporarily “postponed public-facing duties” as he receives treatment for his cancer diagnosis, it is likely that Prince William – as the heir apparent to the throne – will step in to take on those responsibilities.