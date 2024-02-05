King Charles, 75, Diagnosed With Cancer and Will Return to London Immediately to Receive Treatment: Buckingham Palace

King Charles III reportedly plans to abdicate the throne in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

In a shocking development to come shortly after the 75-year-old monarch was released from the London Clinic last week, it was revealed that Charles was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

King Charles reportedly wants to spend his final days with Queen Camilla out of the public eye.

“During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” Buckingham Palace announced . “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” royal officials continued. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the palace said. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”