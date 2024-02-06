Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad Speaks Out About King Charles' Cancer Battle Ahead of Harry's UK Trip

Charles notably walked his daughter down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry after Thomas was ordered not to fly due to suffering two heart attacks on the eve of their nuptials, a kind gesture Thomas said he would always be "eternally grateful" for.

Meghan has continued to keep her distance from Thomas after their relationship soured in 2018 because he reportedly staged paparazzi photos leading up to the nuptials, a rumor he denied.

Just last year, Thomas shot down claims he was involved in a celebrity sightseeing tour that takes tourists past Meghan's mansion in Montecito, where the couple has remained after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties.