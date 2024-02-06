Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad Speaks Out About King Charles' Cancer Battle Ahead of Harry's UK Trip
Meghan Markle's estranged dad, Thomas Markle, sent his regards to King Charles after learning of his shocking cancer diagnosis at 75, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I want to send my best wishes to King Charles and hope he gets well very soon. I wish him all the good wishes in the world," Thomas, 79, shared in a statement on Monday.
Charles notably walked his daughter down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry after Thomas was ordered not to fly due to suffering two heart attacks on the eve of their nuptials, a kind gesture Thomas said he would always be "eternally grateful" for.
Meghan has continued to keep her distance from Thomas after their relationship soured in 2018 because he reportedly staged paparazzi photos leading up to the nuptials, a rumor he denied.
Just last year, Thomas shot down claims he was involved in a celebrity sightseeing tour that takes tourists past Meghan's mansion in Montecito, where the couple has remained after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties.
Thomas, more recently, spoke out about his strained bond with renegade royals Meghan and Harry during a sit-down interview with Good Morning Britain, during which he begged his estranged daughter to let him meet his grandchildren.
"I'm very upset about it as well because this is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent," he said in September. "I'm a really loving father and she knows that, and there's no excuse for treating me this way — no excuse to treat grandparents that way."
Thomas, at the time, also claimed that Charles had been pushed out of Archie and Lilibet's lives.
"I think she has an influence on Harry more than he does on her," Thomas said, placing more blame on Meghan. "King Charles has done nothing wrong too and he is denied the kids as well as I am."
Thomas said he will always love his daughter and hopes they can one day reconcile and it appears that is not the only family reunion in the works.
Harry is reportedly planning to travel to the UK to visit his ailing father, while it is believed Meghan will stay behind and look after their children.
Sources close to the Duke of Sussex question if Charles' health battle will help the royal family mend and put the drama behind them once and for all.