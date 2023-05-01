Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Thomas Gives Final Shock Interview: 'I Refuse to Be Buried by Her'
Meghan Markle's ailing father, Thomas Markle, "refuses to be buried" by his estranged daughter, speaking about their non-existent relationship for the last time in what he said was his final interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Thomas said Meghan never contacted him after he suffered a debilitating stroke last year, despite him allegedly begging to reconnect and allow him to meet his grandchildren, Lilibet, 1, and Archie, who will turn four on Saturday during his other grandfather King Charles III's coronation.
When asked by Australia's 7NEWS Spotlight about Meghan's claim that she “lost my dad” in their controversial Netflix series — as well as Prince Harry writing in his memoir, Spare, that his wife “was mourning the loss of her father" — Thomas responded, “She killed me and then mourned me."
However, he won't let her issues continue to drag him down.
“I refuse to be buried by her," Thomas stated in the segment that aired on Sunday, vowing this will likely be his "final ever" interview.
Despite all the drama, Thomas said, “I wish that we could sit down and talk.” During the program, videos played of Thomas with Meghan when he was her "hero” before “suddenly I was thrown out.”
While he disclosed that he hopes they can reconnect someday, he won't hold his breath. “If she doesn’t turn up for a stroke, if that doesn’t move her, what would?” Meghan's dad asked.
It's been four years since Thomas heard from his daughter. Their last communication was the letter she wrote to him, which he called “so hateful and so cruel."
Harry insisted there was nothing in the note for Meghan to be ashamed of, but Thomas said otherwise.
“There are other things in that letter that are so hateful and so cruel, that I wouldn’t put it out," he stated. "And that’s more protecting her than myself."
According to Thomas, he'd “burn it before I sell it."
Thomas appeared on the program with Meghan's half-siblings Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr. As RadarOnline.com reported, Samantha sued the Duchess of Sussex over "demonstrably false and malicious statements" she made in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Her half-siblings disclosed that they were offended when Meghan stated her only “wish” was to have “had siblings.”
Thomas had one final message for his estranged daughter.
“Meg I love you — I love my grandchildren. I’d love to see them,” he said. “I’m open to any kind of conversation,” Thomas concluded.