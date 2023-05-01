Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Thomas Gives Final Shock Interview: 'I Refuse to Be Buried by Her'

Meghan Markle 's ailing father, Thomas Markle , "refuses to be buried" by his estranged daughter, speaking about their non-existent relationship for the last time in what he said was his final interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Thomas said Meghan never contacted him after he suffered a debilitating stroke last year, despite him allegedly begging to reconnect and allow him to meet his grandchildren, Lilibet , 1, and Archie , who will turn four on Saturday during his other grandfather King Charles III 's coronation .

When asked by Australia's 7NEWS Spotlight about Meghan's claim that she “lost my dad” in their controversial Netflix series — as well as Prince Harry writing in his memoir, Spare, that his wife “was mourning the loss of her father" — Thomas responded, “She killed me and then mourned me."

However, he won't let her issues continue to drag him down.

“I refuse to be buried by her," Thomas stated in the segment that aired on Sunday, vowing this will likely be his "final ever" interview.