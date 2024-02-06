Cancer-Stricken King Charles Will Carry on With Royal Duties at Home While Undergoing Treatment
King Charles III will be pulling double duty while undergoing treatment after his cancer diagnosis shocker. The palace already has a plan in place on how the 75-year-old monarch will continue to run the country as he battles his illness, and while he won't be making any public appearances, he'll still complete the day-to-day duties as King, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Charles will continue with "business as usual" from the comfort of the palace walls. The duties include "all the behind scenes" work, like signing documents, keeping up with paperwork, and hosting private meetings with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Royal biographer Robert Hardman addressed King's modified duties, telling Radio 4 it'll look like how the country was run during Covid.
"Of course, we can't see the King out and about. I think his doctors, his family don't want him going into rooms full of hundreds of people [with] germs that may or may not be there," he explained, adding that meetings will happen via FaceTime and Zoom while Charles seeks treatment.
"They'll want to keep things very much hermetically sealed in a sense but that doesn't stop you doing things."
Hardman said, "At the moment, we're seeing a fairly upbeat approach I think, it's a case of business as usual as much as it can be business as usual." If King Charles can't complete his royal duties during his cancer treatment, senior royal family members will act on his behalf.
Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne can all step in. Charles' disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, and his estranged son, Prince Harry, are not working members of the royal family and, therefore, cannot act on his behalf.
Buckingham Palace shocked the world with King Charles' cancer diagnosis on Monday.
“During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace's announcement read. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement continued. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.
“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” it added. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”
While the palace did not disclose what type of cancer the King was battling, it's since been reported that they "caught it early" and there's a "positive" prognosis.
Charles' colleague and friend, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, addressed the news by saying he was "shocked and sad."
"Thankfully this has been caught early and now we're wishing that he [...] gets the treatment that he needs and makes a fully recovery and that's what we're all hoping and praying for," Sunak said. "I'm of course in regular contact with him and we'll continue to communicate with him as normal."