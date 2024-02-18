Vladimir Putin’s Propagandists Pals Link Death of Alexei Navalny to Tucker Carlson Interview

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin was displeased and unsatisfied with the way Carlson’s interview with him went down. However, the former Fox News host is a darling of the Russian state media, where he is described as "the only American they wouldn’t want to kill."

On Monday, while he was at the World Government Summit in Dubai, the former Fox News host was asked by Egyptian journalist Emad El Din Adeeb why he never pressed Putin about the freedom of speech in Russia and why he "did not talk about Navalny, about assassinations, about restrictions on opposition in the coming elections."

Carlson replied, “Every leader kills people. Some kill more than others. Leadership requires killing people.” He openly endorsed the elimination of inconvenient opposition figures and journalists, alleging that this kind of "domestic policy" is common in different parts of the world.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.