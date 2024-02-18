Vladimir Putin’s Propagandists Pals Link Death of Alexei Navalny to Tucker Carlson Interview
Alexei Navalny, the most formidable critic and opposition of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died in the “Polar Wolf” Arctic penal colony.
Now, the head of Russian television is linking the timing of Navalny's death to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's interview with Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Daily Beast, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District claimed that the Putin rival was feeling "unwell" after he went on a walk and allegedly "almost immediately lost consciousness."
Prison officials said that there was an attempt to resuscitate Navalny, but it was unsuccessful.
Head of RT Margarita Simonyan posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the so-called “victims” of Navalny’s corruption investigations keep calling her, wishing for him not to rest in peace. She hypocritically claimed she couldn’t join them in those wishes, but only because she was observing an Armenian Lent.
In 2021, Simonyan described Navalny as "a traitor of the Motherland" and argued that, like any traitor, he "deserves to die."
Referring to the Skripals and Litvinenko, Simonyan asserted that any method is acceptable when it comes to the people she deemed to be “traitors.”
Simonyan shared a Telegram channel "BP Online" post that said, "This is the retaliation for the interview. Thankfully, it wasn’t [Tucker] Carlson."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin was displeased and unsatisfied with the way Carlson’s interview with him went down. However, the former Fox News host is a darling of the Russian state media, where he is described as "the only American they wouldn’t want to kill."
On Monday, while he was at the World Government Summit in Dubai, the former Fox News host was asked by Egyptian journalist Emad El Din Adeeb why he never pressed Putin about the freedom of speech in Russia and why he "did not talk about Navalny, about assassinations, about restrictions on opposition in the coming elections."
Carlson replied, “Every leader kills people. Some kill more than others. Leadership requires killing people.” He openly endorsed the elimination of inconvenient opposition figures and journalists, alleging that this kind of "domestic policy" is common in different parts of the world.
Carlson has faced serious backlash from his biggest critics in the West for his interview with Putin.
Former FBI agent Frank Figliuzzi suggested that the dictator chose Carlson for the interview because he knew the TV host would not challenge him.
Former CNN host Chris Cuomo speculated that the ousted Fox News host's sit-down with the Russian president was nothing more than a publicity stunt. "Tucker Carlson is getting exactly what he wants: attention," he said.