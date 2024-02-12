Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson Praises Moscow for Being 'Nicer' Than U.S. in First Appearance Since Vladimir Putin Interview

tucker carlson praises moscow
Source: Tucker Carlson Network/x

Tucker Carlson praises Moscow at World Governments Summit in Dubai.

By:

Feb. 12 2024, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

In his first appearance since his controversial interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tucker Carlson praised Moscow for being "so much nicer" than any U.S. city he has visited, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The ousted Fox News anchor made the statement while speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Article continues below advertisement
tucker carlson praises moscow
Source: Tucker Carlson Network/x

Carlson said Moscow is 'so much nicer' than any U.S.city he's visited.

Carlson branded his visit to the much "prettier" Russian city "radicalizing" as he praised advancements made in the country.

"It is so much nicer than any city in my country. I had no idea," the ex-Fox News host said. "My father spent a lot of time there in the ’80s when he worked for the U.S. government and they barely had electricity."

"And now it is so much cleaner and safer and prettier, aesthetically, its architecture, its food, its service, than any city in the United States that you have to — and this is not ideological — how did that happen?" Carlson added. "How did that happen?"

Article continues below advertisement
tucker carlson praises moscow
Source: Tucker Carlson Network/x

Carlson praised Moscow for being "so much cleaner and safer and prettier" than U.S.cities.

Carlson highlighted safety concerns across major U.S. cities versus other "wonderful places to live" that might surprise U.S. citizens, such as Tokyo.

"At a certain point, I don’t think the average person cares as much about abstractions as the concrete reality of his life. And if you can’t use your subway, for example, as many people are afraid to in New York City because it’s too dangerous, you have to sort of wonder, isn’t that ultimate measure of leadership?" Carlson told the crowd.

MORE ON:
Tucker Carlson
Article continues below advertisement
tucker carlson praises moscow
Source: Tucker Carlson Network/x

Carlson also claimed Vladimir Putin is ready to 'get out' of the war with Ukraine.

While speaking about the "measure of leadership," Carlson claimed the Russian despot wants to "get out" of the war he started in Ukraine.

Two years since Putin ordered the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the far-right host alleged the despot is ready to make a "compromise" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"First things first, Putin wants to get out of this war," Carlson said. "Russia’s industrial potential is a lot more profound than we thought it was."

Article continues below advertisement
tucker carlson may face sanctions putin interview
Source: MEGA

Carlson claimed Putin is ready to make a 'compromise' with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Carlson's comments at the World Governments Summit follow backlash he received over his recent interview with Putin, which lasted over two hours and marked the first time since the outbreak of the Ukraine war that the Kremlin accepted a sit-down with an American journalist.

While Carlson claimed U.S. citizens were unaware of what was happening in Ukraine because of "corrupt" media outlets refusing to interview the Kremlin leader, Putin's press secretary called out Carlson and corrected his statement.

Dmitry Peskov said requests from Western outlets were largely turned down because of their "biased" reporting.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.