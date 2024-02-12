Tucker Carlson Praises Moscow for Being 'Nicer' Than U.S. in First Appearance Since Vladimir Putin Interview

Carlson branded his visit to the much "prettier" Russian city "radicalizing" as he praised advancements made in the country.

"It is so much nicer than any city in my country. I had no idea," the ex-Fox News host said. "My father spent a lot of time there in the ’80s when he worked for the U.S. government and they barely had electricity."

"And now it is so much cleaner and safer and prettier, aesthetically, its architecture, its food, its service, than any city in the United States that you have to — and this is not ideological — how did that happen?" Carlson added. "How did that happen?"