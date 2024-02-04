Tucker Carlson Sparks Speculation as He Visits Moscow for Possible Interview With Russian President Vladimir Putin
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was seen in Moscow over the weekend, sparking speculation among his fans about a possible interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the popular Russian telegram channel Mash, Carlson arrived in Russia on Thursday, February 1, and has spent the last three days in Moscow.
He was first spotted boarding a plane from Istanbul to Moscow Vnukovo airport.
On Saturday, Carlson reportedly attended the ballet "Spartacus" at the Bolshoi Theater in the Russian capital. Pictures have emerged showing Carlson at the theater and at the airport heading to Russia.
Some right-wing voices on social media started speculating that Carlson may be in the country to interview Putin.
Carlson had previously expressed interest in interviewing the Russian president while at Fox News but claimed he was prevented from doing so.
In an interview with the Swiss publication Die Weltwoche, Carlson said, "I tried to interview Vladimir Putin, and the U.S. government stopped me. By the way, nobody defended me. I don't think there was anybody in the news media who said, 'Wait a second. I may not like this guy, but he has a right to interview anyone he wants, and we have a right to hear what Putin says.'"
The news of Carlson's visit to Moscow has generated excitement and speculation, particularly among his conservative followers. Many of them believe that a potential interview with Putin could influence the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and avert a potential World War 3.
- 'It's Absurd!' Tucker Carlson Fires Back at Russian TV Speculation, Says He's 'Never Heard' of News Channel
- 'Dead Man Walking': Tucker Carlson 'Signed His Own Death Warrant' With Russia-US War Prediction, Propagandist Claims
- Tucker Carlson's 'Unapproved' Shows in Hungary Contributed to His Fox News Firing: Report
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shared her support for Carlson interviewing Putin in a post she shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Democrats and their propagandists in the media are spasming at the prospect of Tucker Carlson interviewing Putin. They feel entitled to the position of gatekeeper and believe they are the ones who tell you what to think and believe," she shared with her three million followers. "They HATE when someone like Tucker goes 'off script.'"
"We have a free press in this country, and its people like Tucker Carlson who we depend on to speak the truth!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Several of Carlson's biggest critics have voiced their concern about the possible interview.
Ex-congressman Alex Kinzinger shared images of the former Fox News host in Russia calling him a "traitor."
CNN commentator Bill Kristol also chimed in on X, suggesting, "Perhaps we need a total and complete shutdown of Tucker Carlson re-entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on."