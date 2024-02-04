Tucker Carlson Sparks Speculation as He Visits Moscow for Possible Interview With Russian President Vladimir Putin

According to the popular Russian telegram channel Mash, Carlson arrived in Russia on Thursday, February 1, and has spent the last three days in Moscow.

He was first spotted boarding a plane from Istanbul to Moscow Vnukovo airport.

On Saturday, Carlson reportedly attended the ballet "Spartacus" at the Bolshoi Theater in the Russian capital. Pictures have emerged showing Carlson at the theater and at the airport heading to Russia.

Some right-wing voices on social media started speculating that Carlson may be in the country to interview Putin.