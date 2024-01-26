Vladimir Putin 'Testing the Waters' and 'Ready to Discuss' Ending War in Ukraine: Report
Vladimir Putin is reportedly “testing the waters” to see if the United States is “ready to discuss” negotiating an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come nearly two years after Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Russian leader has reportedly “put out feelers” to see if the U.S. is willing to negotiate a potential end to the devastating conflict.
According to Daily Mail, two Kremlin insiders claimed that Putin approached senior U.S. officials via an unnamed intermediary last month to “test the waters” regarding a negotiation.
The Kremlin sources reportedly alleged that Putin “may be willing to consider dropping an insistence on neutral status for Ukraine” as well as “abandoning opposition to eventual NATO membership” for Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed reports that Putin was “ready to discuss” negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine.
He said that such reports are “wrong” and do not “correspond to reality.”
“No, this is a wrong report,” Peskov said. “It absolutely does not correspond to reality.”
U.S. officials also reportedly dismissed the reports about Putin’s alleged openness to negotiation discussions regarding the Ukraine war.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that while the U.S. is “always open” to talks about a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, he “doesn't see it” happening at this current time.
“There has to be a willingness on the part of Russia to engage, to negotiate in good faith, based on the basic principles that have been challenged by its aggression,” Blinken said at last week’s World Economic Forum in Switzerland. “Territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the rumors that Putin was “testing the waters” to see if the U.S. would discuss negotiating a potential end to the Ukraine war came shortly after the Russian leader threatened the West.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Putin’s startling warning to the West came on Thursday during a surprise, albeit cryptic, visit to Kaliningrad.
“This is stunning ignorance and lack of understanding of where they live, what they are doing and what will follow,” the despot said during a speech at Kant Baltic Federal University.
Kaliningrad is bordered by both Poland and Lithuania, and sources indicated that Kaliningrad would be the most likely place for a conflict between Russia and NATO should such a conflict eventually take place.
Putin also caused concerns during his Kaliningrad visit on Thursday because he reportedly flew extremely close to NATO airspace during his trip to the European exclave.
But Peskov subsequently dismissed the reports that Putin threatened NATO and the West with his trip on Thursday. The Kremlin spokesman said that Putin was simply “visiting the regions of the Russian Federation.”
“This is not a message to NATO countries when the president visits the regions of the Russian Federation,” Peskov insisted.