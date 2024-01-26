Vladimir Putin Warns 'Ignorant' West of 'What Will Follow' During Cryptic Surprise Visit to Kaliningrad
Vladimir Putin issued a startling threat to the “ignorant” West during a surprise visit to Kaliningrad this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come nearly two years after the Russian leader launched his invasion into Ukraine in February 2022, Putin visited the exclave of Kaliningrad – which is located on European soil – on Thursday.
According to Daily Mail, the 71-year-old despot warned that countries bordering the Baltic Sea territory are not prepared for "what will follow" during his Kaliningrad visit.
“This is stunning ignorance and lack of understanding of where they live, what they are doing and what will follow,” Putin said during a speech at Kant Baltic Federal University.
The outlet noted that Kaliningrad – which is bordered by both Poland and Lithuania – would be the most likely place for a conflict between Russia and NATO should such a conflict eventually unfold.
Putin’s startling threat against the West this week came shortly after the United Kingdom claimed that there was a “one-in-four chance” that Russia would attack one of Britain's allies in the next two years.
Such an attack would inevitably spark a wider conflict between Moscow and NATO.
The Cabinet Office warned that "military, diplomatic, and economic capabilities" would be needed “to contain and deter further aggression.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the fear of a potential conflict between Russia and the West recently intensified as more countries in the Baltic region expressed concerns about Russian aggression.
Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia – all of which were under Soviet occupation for decades following World War II – recently agreed to set up a wall of "anti-mobility defensive installations" to maintain their security against Moscow.
- 'No Chance of Survival': Putin Warns West of Nuclear Destruction, Threatens Use of Russia's Most Powerful Missiles in Retaliation
- Ominous Warning: Vladimir Putin Sends Two BlackJack Nuclear Bombers Near The UK As War Rages On
- Russian ‘Spy Ship’ With Mystery Armed Guards Seen Near U.K. Power Supplies As Vladimir Putin Prepares ‘Sabotage Mission’
Lithuania's foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, recently stated that his country is “convinced that a real war with Russia is a likely possibility.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The situation was further complicated by the potential expansion of NATO.
Sweden, which is currently not a NATO ally, recently applied to join the alliance – but the move has been delayed by both Turkey and Hungary.
Putin also caused concerns during his Kaliningrad visit because he reportedly flew just outside NATO airspace during his trip to the exclave.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has since dismissed the reports that Putin threatened NATO and the West with his surprise visit to Kaliningrad on Thursday.
“This is not a message to NATO countries when the president visits the regions of the Russian Federation,” Peskov said.
“It is not a message to NATO countries,” he continued. “This is the main thing that the president does, and the main thing is not to send messages but what he has been doing for many years, working on the development of our country, our regions, developing the economy.”