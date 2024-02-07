'What a Dangerous Game': MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Trashes Tucker Carlson Ahead of Putin Interview

Joe first addressed why he believes the House Republicans are playing a "dangerous game" with Putin, claiming they have been doing the "bidding" of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump before segueing into Carlson, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Somebody that we know, that we used to know, going over, doing Vladimir Putin's bidding," Scarborough said, not naming Carlson on MSNBC's Morning Joe but going on to call out the person for "attacking Western journalists, saying 'if only Western journalists would have come over here and tried to even report fairly on the war.'"

It was a dig seemingly aimed at Carlson, who said in his video that while Western media outlets have done "scores of interviews" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, many have been promoting a foreign leader "like he's a new consumer brand."