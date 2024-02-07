Your tip
'What a Dangerous Game': MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Trashes Tucker Carlson Ahead of Putin Interview

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough appeared to call out Tucker Carlson following his interview announcement.

By:

Feb. 7 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

MSNBC co-host Joe Scarborough fired back at ex-Fox anchor Tucker Carlson's accusation that Western journalists had not made any efforts to get Russian president Vladimir Putin's side of the story amid the ongoing war against Ukraine.

While chatting with wife Mika Brzezinski and fellow co-anchor Willie Geist, Joe indirectly skewered Carlson following the video announcement he would be interviewing Putin during his visit to Moscow, which has already racked up more than 60 million views and counting.

Joe first addressed why he believes the House Republicans are playing a "dangerous game" with Putin, claiming they have been doing the "bidding" of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump before segueing into Carlson, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Somebody that we know, that we used to know, going over, doing Vladimir Putin's bidding," Scarborough said, not naming Carlson on MSNBC's Morning Joe but going on to call out the person for "attacking Western journalists, saying 'if only Western journalists would have come over here and tried to even report fairly on the war.'"

It was a dig seemingly aimed at Carlson, who said in his video that while Western media outlets have done "scores of interviews" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, many have been promoting a foreign leader "like he's a new consumer brand."

Scarborough fired back at ex-Fox anchor Tucker Carlson's accusation that Western journalists had not made any efforts to get Russian president Vladimir Putin's side of the story amid the ongoing war against Ukraine.

"Not a single Western journalist has bothered to interview the president of the other country involved in this conflict, Vladimir Putin," Carlson, who previously announced a subscription streaming service called TCN, added.

"Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine or what his goals are now," he said. "They've never heard his voice. That's wrong."

Putin last spoke with an American TV journalist in 2021.

"There have been Western journalists that have gone over and tried to report fairly on the war, and they're in jail," Scarborough said on Morning Joe while holding up an image of reporter Evan Gershkovich on the cover of The Wall Street Journal.

"They're in gulags right now," he said. "Putin doesn't want, Willie, Western journalists, going over and asking honest questions, fair questions. He'll let puppets talk … but nobody else."

Geist agreed, chiming in, "He'll let a certain kind of journalist in for an interview."

"I assure you, NBC and every other news organization in the Western world has a request in for an interview with Vladimir Putin," Geist added. "So it's not for a lack of trying, that's for sure."

