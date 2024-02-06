Tucker Carlson in Moscow to Interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, Accuses Western Media of Lying About Ukraine War
Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed he is in Moscow to interview Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Russian despot's sit down with the far-right journalist will be his first interview with an American news outlet in three years.
Carlson announced the shocking interview in a video post on X, the current home of his post-ousting show. The ex-Fox News host captioned his video, "Why I'm interviewing Vladimir Putin."
Carlson accused media outlets of being "corrupt" in their coverage of the Ukraine war and its ramifications.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"We're in Moscow tonight. We're here to interview the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. We'll be going that soon," Carlson began the video announcement.
The host noted the obvious "risks" of interviewing Putin as he said his program "thought about it carefully over many months."
"Here's why we're doing it. First, because of its our job. We're in journalism. It's our duty to inform people," he continued. "Two years into a war that's reshaping the entire world, most Americans are not informed."
- Tucker Carlson Sparks Speculation as He Visits Moscow for Possible Interview With Russian President Vladimir Putin
- 'Dead Man Walking': Tucker Carlson 'Signed His Own Death Warrant' With Russia-US War Prediction, Propagandist Claims
- 'It's Absurd!' Tucker Carlson Fires Back at Russian TV Speculation, Says He's 'Never Heard' of News Channel
Carlson claimed the American public "have no real idea what's happing in this region, here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine."
"But they should know, they're paying for much of it, in ways they might not fully yet perceive," the ousted anchor added.
Carlson claimed "most of the world understands" the "long-term effects" of the war, but "populations of English-speaking countries seem mostly unaware — and they think that because no one has told them the truth. Their media outlets are corrupt."
"They lie to their viewers and readers," Carlson continued. "Since the day the war in Ukraine began, American media outlets have spoken to scores of people from Ukraine, and they have done scores of interviews with Ukrainian President [Volodymyr] Zelensky."
"We ourselves have put in a request for an interview with Zelensky. We hope he accepts, but the interviews he’s already done in the United States are not traditional interviews, they are fawning pep sessions," the host continued.
"Not a single Western journalist is bothered interviewed the president of the other country involved in this conflict, Vladimir Putin. Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine or what his goals are now, you’ve never heard his voice. That’s wrong."
"Americans have a right to know all they can about a war they’re implicated in and we have the right to tell them about it," Carlson ended.
Last year, Carlson was ousted from Fox News, which followed the network's $787 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems in the defamation lawsuit brought over baseless claims regarding the 2020 election.