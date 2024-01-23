'Depressing': Tucker Carlson's Former Head Writer Trashes Fired Fox News Host's New Twitter Show
Tucker Carlson’s former head writer trashed the fired Fox News host’s new X show this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Carlson, 54, was abruptly axed from Fox News in April 2023, the political commentator has since launched a new show on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
But the fired Tucker Carlson Tonight host faced backlash this week after he interviewed an X personality named Catturd2 for the latest episode of his new program.
“If Tucker had been on the air we’d have a timely, live, and fiery monologue on the border/fencing SCOTUS,” wrote Chris Brunet, an editor for the American Conservative.
“Depressing – it’s such a transparent strategy,” Brunet continued. “Let’s just interview the accounts with a bunch of followers so they RT.”
Gregg Re, who served as Carlson’s head writer on Tucker Carlson Tonight, responded and agreed with Brunet.
“You’re one of the few people willing to say it out loud,” Re wrote, “but it needed to be said.”
Re also liked a tweet penned by Mediaite reporter Isaac Schorr. Schorr called Carlson the “most desperate member of the herd” rather than “its leader.”
“We'd also have a steady stream of conspiracy theories and demagoguery being shoved down our throats,” Schorr tweeted after Carlson’s Catturd2 episode.
“Personally, I'm enjoying Tucker's more overt embrace of what he is: The most desperate member of the herd, not its leader,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson was booted from Fox News in April 2023 shortly after the conservative news network settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.
"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network announced on April 24. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”
Carlson then launched his new show, The Tucker Carlson Encounter, on the platform formerly known as Twitter in June.
“As of today, we’ve come to Twitter," Carlson said during the first episode of his new show. "We’re told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave."
Also interesting are rumors that Carlson is raising funds to launch his own media venture to rival Fox News following his unceremonious ouster from the network last year.
According to one industry insider, Carlson is using his new X show to “raise capital” for his rumored media company.
“It’s increasingly possible that the Twitter show is a top-of-funnel play for other things Tucker may soon have cooking,” Puck News founder Dylan Byers reported in June.
“In fact, I am told he is raising capital to launch a new company that may yet prove more influential,” Byers added.