Rupert Murdoch & Son Lachlan Spoke With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Months Before Firing Tucker Carlson From Fox News

Rupert Murdoch and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, reportedly spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy two separate times before firing Tucker Carlson from Fox News, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after Fox News announced Carlson was no longer with the conservative news network last week, it has been revealed Rupert, 92, held an “unreported” call with Zelenskyy earlier this year.