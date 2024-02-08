'Quite Sad': Hillary Clinton Lashes Out at 'Useful Idiot' Tucker Carlson Over Putin Interview, Claims Russian Media Mocks Ex-Fox News Star

Hillary Clinton didn't hold back his thoughts on ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson traveling to Russia for a sit-down with Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, Clinton ripped Carlson during an interview with MSNBC's Alex Wagner.

Source: MEGA Clinton roasted Carlson over his decision to talk to Putin.

During the chat, Wagner asked Clinton, "Tucker Carlson is in Moscow right now interviewing Vladimir Putin. The first American – I’ll say – ‘journalist’ to interview Putin since the war in Ukraine began. What does not tell you about Tucker Carlson and right-wing media and also Vladimir Putin?” Clinton said, "Well, it shows me what I think we’ve all known. He’s what is called a useful idiot. I mean, if you actually read translations of what’s being said on Russian media, they make fun of him."

Source: MEGA Carlson's interview will air later today.

She continued, "I mean, he’s like a puppy dog. You know, somehow, after having been fired from so many outlets and the United States, he– I would not be surprised if he emerges with a contract with a Russian outlet because he is a useful idiot." Clinton added, "He says things that are not true. He parrots Vladimir Putin’s pack of lies about Ukraine. So, I don’t see why Putin wouldn’t give him an interview because, through him, he can continue to lie about what his objectives are in Ukraine, and what he expects to see happen."

The former Secretary of state told Wagner, "It’s really quite sad that not just somebody like Tucker Carlson who has, as I said, been fired so many times because he seems unable to correlate his reporting with the truth, but also because it is a sign that there are people in this country right now who are like a fifth column from Vladimir Putin."

Source: MEGA Clinton call the interview "sad."

“There is a yearning for leaders who can kill and imprison their opponents, destroy the press, lead a life that is one of impunity and bound by any laws,” she added. “There’s a yearning among certain people in our country for that kind of leadership. And I find that absolutely gobsmacking terrifying.” Earlier this week, Tucker announced his chat with Putin would air on Thursday.

Source: MEGA

In a video teasing the interview, Carlson told his followers that he wanted to hear Putin's perspective on the war with Ukraine. He claimed Western media had not "bothered" to sit down with Putin and ask him questions. "Since the day the war in Ukraine began, American media outlets have spoken to scores of people from Ukraine and they have done scores of interviews with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. But not a single Western journalist has bothered to interview the president of the other country involved in this conflict, Vladimir Putin," Carlson said.