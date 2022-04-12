NYC Subway Shooter's Gun Jammed During Attack: Report
The shooting on a New York City subway could have been worse if the gun used in the attack hadn’t jammed.
Sources told CNN that they believe the gun used by the suspect to shoot and injure 10 people on a Brooklyn subway jammed. Officials told the outlet that they recovered a gun and multiple high-capacity magazines at the scene.
If the gun jammed, it likely saved lives, or at least further injury, after the gunman opened fire inside the car.
The gunman hasn’t been found and a massive manhunt is underway in New York City. The suspect is described as a Black man who was 5-feet-5-inches tall. He had a heavy build and wore a gas mask and a construction vest.
The shooting started on a trail after the suspect though a gas canister and ended at the 36th station in Brooklyn. Officials said 16 total people were injured, and 10 were shot. None of the injuries are expected to be life-threatening.
Videos and photos posted to social media showed a bloody mess along the platform as people escaped the shooting or tended to the wounded.
Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.