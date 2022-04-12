Your tip
TERROR IN NYC — LIVE COVERAGE: Shootings, Bomb Denotations Reported At Brooklyn Subway Station

Apr. 12 2022, Published 9:35 a.m. ET

UPDATE: 10:09 a.m.

The New York City Fire Department said 13 were injured in the attack, but there was no further details, according to The Associated Press.

UPDATE: 10:02 a.m.

New York City police officials said multiple people shot thought there are no active explosive devices. Any witnesses are asked to call (800) 577-TIPS.

Terror hit New York City on Tuesday morning as a gunman opened fire in Brooklyn subway station, leaving scores of bloodied bodies on the platform.

A manhunt is underway for the suspect who was wearing construction gear and a gas mask during the attack, according to The Associated Press.

The attack happened at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn during the busy morning commute.

Several people were injured in the attack and officials have not confirmed any fatalities.

At least one unexploded explosive was found at the scene, according to reports.

Social media was filled with pictures of the scene as injured people lay strewn across the platform. Smoke filled the area as uninjured people tried to provide aid to their fellow commuters.

