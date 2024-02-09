Putin Claims Imprisoned WSJ Journalist Evan Gershkovich Was Caught 'Red-handed' With Classified Information

Carlson concluded his interview with Putin by asking about Gershkovich's imprisonment — and pressed him on the possibility of his release. The WSJ reporter has spent 250 days behind bars without a trial.

"Evan Gershkovich, who’s the Wall Street Journal reporter. He’s 32. And he’s been in prison for almost a year," Carlson began his line of questioning.

"This is a huge story in the United States. And I just want to ask you directly, without getting into the details of it or your version of what happened, if, as a sign of your decency, you would be willing to release him to us, and we’ll bring him back to the United States?"