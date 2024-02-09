Putin Claims Imprisoned WSJ Journalist Evan Gershkovich Was Caught 'Red-handed' With Classified Information
Tucker Carlson's controversial interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin was released on Thursday. During the two-hour sit-down, the despot insisted that imprisoned journalist Evan Gershkovich was caught "red-handed" receiving classified information, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Wall Street Journal, Gershkovich's employer, and other US news outlets have staunchly denied any wrongdoing by the reporter and have protested his imprisonment.
Carlson concluded his interview with Putin by asking about Gershkovich's imprisonment — and pressed him on the possibility of his release. The WSJ reporter has spent 250 days behind bars without a trial.
"Evan Gershkovich, who’s the Wall Street Journal reporter. He’s 32. And he’s been in prison for almost a year," Carlson began his line of questioning.
"This is a huge story in the United States. And I just want to ask you directly, without getting into the details of it or your version of what happened, if, as a sign of your decency, you would be willing to release him to us, and we’ll bring him back to the United States?"
"We have done so many gestures of goodwill out of decency that I think we have run out of them," Putin fired back in response to Carlson suggesting Gershkovich's release on the grounds of "decency" between nations.
"We have never seen anyone reciprocate to us in a similar manner," the despot added. "There is no taboo to settle this issue. We are willing to solve it, but there are certain terms being discussed via special services channels. I believe an agreement can be reached."
Putin doubled down on the right to keep the reporter behind bars in Russia — and suggested Gershkovich was acting as a "spy."
"You know, you can give a different interpretations to what constitutes a spy," Putin told the ousted Fox News host.
"But there are certain things provided by law. If a person gets secret information and does that in [a] conspiratorial manner, then this is qualified as espionage."
Carlson pushed back on Putin's claim, "He’s a 32-year-old newspaper reporter."
Putin somewhat teased the reporter's release, though his tone remained doubtful of the reporter's intentions, "I do not rule out that the person you refer to, Mr. Gershkovich, may return to his motherland."
Putin continued to dangle Gershkovich's freedom like a carrot for talks with the United States, which has been a major supporter of Ukraine since the Kremlin leader invaded the country two years ago.
"We want the U.S. Special Services to think about how they can contribute to achieving the goals our special services are pursuing," Putin said. "We are ready to talk."
Carlson accepted Putin's answer, "I hope you let him out. Mr. President, thank you."