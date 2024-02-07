Tucker Carlson May Face Sanctions Over Controversial Sit-Down With Putin in Moscow: Report

"As Putin is a war criminal and the EU sanctions all who assist him in that effort, it seems logical that the External Action Service examine his case as well," he said, RadarOnline.com has learned.

MEP Urmas Paet also criticized Carlson, claiming he "wants to give a platform to someone accused of crimes of genocide — this is wrong. If Putin has something to say he needs to say it in front of the ICC."

"So, for such propaganda for a criminal regime, you can end up on the list of sanctions. This concerns primarily travel ban to EU countries," he added.