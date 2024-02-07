Tucker Carlson May Face Sanctions Over Controversial Sit-Down With Putin in Moscow: Report
Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin has already been taped and current as well as former members of the European Parliament said the sit-down should lead to sanctions for the media personality.
Current member Guy Verhofstadt, for one, is pushing for the EU to impose a "travel ban" on Carlson, according to a new report.
"As Putin is a war criminal and the EU sanctions all who assist him in that effort, it seems logical that the External Action Service examine his case as well," he said, RadarOnline.com has learned.
MEP Urmas Paet also criticized Carlson, claiming he "wants to give a platform to someone accused of crimes of genocide — this is wrong. If Putin has something to say he needs to say it in front of the ICC."
"So, for such propaganda for a criminal regime, you can end up on the list of sanctions. This concerns primarily travel ban to EU countries," he added.
The Newsweek report stated that evidence would have to be presented to The EU's External Action Service for review before the case could be presented to the European Council, which would decide on a potential penalty.
One anonymous European diplomatic official, however, said that future travel restrictions would likely require evidence that he is linked to Moscow's aggression, which will be "hard to prove."
Furthermore, members of the Parliament cannot impose sanctions themselves, which could make it a tall order despite pushback from some European Union lawmakers. RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Carlson for comment.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesko confirmed Putin spoke to Carlson on Tuesday, marking Putin's first interview with U.S. media since 2021.
"When it comes to the countries of the collective West, the large network media, TV channels, (and) large newspapers can in no way boast of even trying to at least look impartial in terms of coverage," Peskov said on Wednesday.
"It is in no way pro-Russian, it is not pro-Ukrainian, it is pro-American, but at least it contrasts with the position of the traditional Anglo-Saxon media," he added of Carlson's coverage.
Carlson, in his own message, agreed with the assessment that Putin's side of the story is not out there enough amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, placing blame on Western media. "We are not here because we love Vladimir Putin … We are not encouraging you to agree with what Putin may say in this interview, but we are urging you to watch it. You should know as much as you can."