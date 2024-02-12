Incarcerated Todd Chrisley Not Facing Threats From Fellow Prisoners: They ‘Respect’ Him
Todd Chrisley hasn't made enemies in prison, at least none that are incarcerated. RadarOnline.com is told that the Chrisley Knows Best star-turned-convicted fraudster, 54, has had "no threats" from his fellow prisoners at Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola, where he's serving his 12-year sentence — and actually, it's quite the opposite.
"They respect him,” Todd's attorney, Jay Surgent, revealed to this outlet, adding that inmates "look at him as almost their counselor."
RadarOnline.com told you first — Todd's "still mentoring" several of the convicts at his Florida facility. We've learned that his fellow inmates are going to him to “register their complaints" about the alleged mistreatment they've been experiencing inside the prison.
"He’s the person they go to with their concerns,” Surgent said. "They know Todd is speaking out on their behalf.”
"They respect him as a mentor – almost like a counselor," he explained. Todd is serving a 12-year sentence after being convicted of defrauding banks of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans along with his wife, Julie Chrisley.
While sources shared to RadarOnline.com that Todd and Julie have "not spoken" in over a year, the Chrisley patriarch has been busy being an advocate for exposing the alleged mistreatment inside the prison system.
Todd has been outspoken about FPC Pensacola's conditions, calling the food "disgusting," complaining about mold, and alleging a dead cat fell from the ceiling and into the cuisine.
He did his first interview from prison with News Nation's Chris Cuomo, in which he exposed the alleged mistreatment.
“The food is dated and it’s out of date by, at minimum, a year. It’s a year past expiration. And they’re literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting — I don’t know — they are getting 1,000 calories a day,” Todd told Cuomo.
“The food is dated and it’s out of date by, at minimum, a year. It’s a year past expiration. And they’re literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting — I don’t know — they are getting 1,000 calories a day,” he said.
“I’ve been told this by a staff member — one of the ways she’s trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary,” he claimed. “So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week. She cut it down to six, and from six it went to three. She has not given a reason. When I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege, not a right.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Todd's not the only Chrisley family member on a mission to reveal the alleged truth about prison. Todd and Julie's daughter, Savannah, 26, has also spilled about the alleged retaliation happening from the inside. We're told her parents are "very proud" of how hard their "devoted daughter" has fought for justice.