WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers Fans Brawl at Las Vegas Casino After the Super Bowl
A super-sized fight broke out between fans at a Las Vegas casino following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shocking footage captured the brawl between four men at an unidentified casino after the game.
While it remains unclear what led to the fight between the fans, the brawl was posted to social media moments after Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's Chiefs defeated the 49ers in overtime.
In one video of the fight, shared by Las Vegas Locally on X suggested the fight broke out after the devastating San Francisco loss in the caption, "Niners fans are already fighting in the casinos."
Video footage captured tensions mid-fight, which took place in a bizarrely empty casino that was not identified. The main scuffle was between a man dressed in Chiefs jersey, who was being held in a headlock by a man in a white 49ers jersey.
The alleged 49ers fan swung at the Chiefs fan's head as bystanders could be overheard repeatedly yelling "stop."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Shocking Video! Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between Cowboys, Steeler Fans At Bar
- Eminem Flips Off San Francisco 49ers Fans During NFC Championship Game Against Detroit Lions, Receives Mixed Reactions
- Former Dallas Cowboys Star Michael Irvin Pulled From Super Bowl LVII Coverage After Mysterious Altercation With Woman At Hotel
Two other men surrounded the main fighters in an apparent attempt to break up the fighter. Another Kansas City fan attempted to free the fellow Chiefs supporter from the 49ers fan by wrapping around his waist and pulling him from behind.
Meanwhile, the white jersey clad man appeared to be lifted off the ground by the head-locked Chiefs fan. A fourth man, dressed in a black t-shirt and black jeans, swatted at the men, presumably to break their grip on each other.
While Chiefs and 49ers fans duked it out in Casinos, the defending Super Bowl champs were busy celebrating their back-to-back victories.
Kelce went from screaming at head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines to partying alongside girlfriend Taylor Swift, whose songs were remixed by the Chainsmokers at an afterparty, which was also attended by his brother Jason, Mahomes and wife Brittany, as well as Post Malone, who sang America the Beautiful before kickoff.
Despite the celebrations, the viral brawl between the fans wasn't the only cringe moment that was captured over the weekend.
During a Future concert before the big game, Mahomes' embattled little brother Jackson was caught on camera being denied entry to a VIP area where his sister-in-law's table was located.
Jackson attempted to talk his way past a security guard, Brittany looked unbothered — and shrugged off his rejection when he was turned away. While Jackson wasn't given the VIP treatment, he appeared to smooth things over with his sister-in-law in time for Sunday's game and the two were seen sitting side-by-side at Allegiant Stadium.