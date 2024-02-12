'Not Into Usher': Megyn Kelly Slams Super Bowl Halftime Show, Throws Shade at Past Performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
Megyn Kelly trashed Usher’s star-studded Super Bowl Halftime Show performance this weekend, RadarOnline.com can report. She also threw shade at past performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.
Kelly shared her thoughts about Usher’s star-studded Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on Sunday night shortly after the popular R&B singer took to the stage at Super Bowl LVIII.
Usher was joined by an entourage of surprise guests – including Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon, H.E.R., and will.i.am.
But Kelly was not impressed by the 13-minute performance that featured some of music’s biggest stars, and she shared her thoughts on X before the Super Bowl Halftime Show even came to an end.
“Not into Usher or this halftime show – however I do appreciate that my kids haven’t had anyone’s v-- exposed to them on screen as they innocently wait for the football to start,” she wrote on Sunday night before throwing shade at two previous Halftime Show performers in particular.
“Hi J-Lo, Shakira,” Kelly wrote.
Kelly was referencing Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2020 when the superstars co-headlined the event.
The Federal Communications Commission reportedly received more than 1,300 complaints from viewers who had something to say about the halftime show featuring the pop queens, with many saying the performance was “extremely explicit” and “completely unacceptable.”
Kelly was mocked for her tweet on Sunday night by several X users.
“Megyn Kelly can’t handle J-Lo and Shakira?!” one person responded.
“I’m glad my kids aren’t exposed to you,” wrote another.
“No gives a s--- that you're not into Usher,” responded yet another X user.
Meanwhile, Usher’s Halftime Show performance at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night was not the only thing that Kelly had a problem with at this year’s big game.
The Megyn Kelly Show host also complained earlier in the night after the Black National Anthem – Lift Every Voice and Sing – was included alongside the National Anthem ahead of kickoff.
“The so-called Black National Anthem does not belong at the Super Bowl,” she tweeted. “We already have a National Anthem and it includes EVERYONE.”
Kelly again faced backlash for that message.
“As spoken by young white women who knows absolutely nothing about the subject,” wrote one person.
“This ISN’T about race…it’s about NATIONAL identity,” added another. “I know that’s probably a foreign concept to most of you.”
“Well it's not going anywhere, so cope with it,” responded another X user on Sunday night.
Democratic House Rep. Ritchie Torres also chimed in after GOP House Rep. Matt Gaetz shared a similar tweet that echoed Kelly’s message about Lift Every Voice and Sing being played before the Super Bowl.
“The Black National Anthem – ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ – has been a part of our Nation’s history since the early 20th century,” Congressman Torres explained. “The erasure of African American history as American history is a form of racism that runs deep on the far right.”