HOT PHOTOS - Superbowl Party Time! See Inside All the Hottest A- List Events in Las Vegas! By: Radar Staff Feb. 11 2024, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

The night before the Super Bowl, A-list celebs SHOWED UP to celebrate at SI The Party presented by Captain Morgan at the iconic XS Nightclub located inside Wynn Las Vegas including Bebe Rexha (Seen Above , who performed at the party) as well as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Miles Teller, Trevor Lawrence, and Tiffany Haddish. Kygo and The Chainsmokers gave memorable performances with a special appearance by Ava Max.

Brittany Mahomes was announced as a 2024 Sports Illustrated Swim Rookie. The entrepreneur and wife of Kansas City Chiefs‘ Quarterback and 2x Super Bowl Champ, Patrick Mahomes, joined SI The Party to talk about her shoot, Super Bowl, Vegas, and her shoot for SI Swim.

Rob Gronkowski hosted the #1 daytime beach party of the weekend, Gronk Beach, at the famous Encore Beach Club inside Wynn Las Vegas. Along with fist-pumping performances by Flo Rida (Seen Above) and Afrojack, Rob was joined by famous friends including: Keegan-Michael Key, Joey Fatone, Dustin Lynch, Sincere Sanders, Dale Moss, Anthony Hill, Jemele Hill, Brian Bumgarner, Michael Irvin, Tech N9ne, Hannah Goodwyn and Dylan Barbour, Will Levis, Britt Barker, Jena Sims, Ashley Brewer and many others.

Shaq's Fun House was the place to be Friday Night in Las Vegas! Along with stellar live performances from Lil’ Wayne, Diplo, and the big man himself, DJ DIESEL aka Shaq, many celebs stopped by to celebrate the weekend with Shaq,

Shaquille O’Neal’s walked the red carpet for his carnival-themed music festival – Shaq’s Fun House at the legendary XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady was at Fontainebleau to help announce the first ever Hall of Excellence, a one-of-a-kind sports and rare memorabilia museum opening at Fontainebleau Las Vegas later this year.

Issa Rae attends EA SPORTS™ Presents The Madden Bowl at The House of Blues Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Friday 9th February.

Nina Dobrev walked the red carpet for the EA SPORTS Madden Bowl at House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay with other featured walkson the carpet from Issa Rae, Glen Powell, Shaun White, Justin Jefferson, Derrick Henry and many more,who brought the life of the party and helped create a star-studded event like none other during Super Bowl weekend.on February 9th 2024 in Las Vegas.

To welcome football fans to Las Vegas for Big Game weekend, Buddy “Cake Boss” Valastro surprised guests with a special appearance and delectable treats at Yahoo Sportsbook inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The famed baker and television personality brought an over-the-top cake from Carlo’s Bakery, specially decorated for the Championship Game complete with The Venetian Resort’s emblem, the Roman numeral 58 for the annual big game, Buddy then handed out his famous cannoli and cake while taking time to pose for pictures and talk football with Sportsbook guests.

Sofia Boutella and Zack Snyder speak onstage during Netflix Presents: @NetflixGeeked Kickoff at Verizon Live at Super Bowl LVIII on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas.