86% of Americans Say President Joe Biden Is Too Old for Another Term, New Poll Shows
Most Americans believe President Joe Biden is too old for another term in the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a recent poll conducted by ABC News/Ipsos, a staggering 86% of respondents feel that Biden is "too old" to serve a second term in office, a significant increase from a previous poll in September where only 74% shared the same sentiment.
The increased concern about Biden's age comes after special counsel Robert Hur described him as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" in a report on his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
Hur's report found that Biden had "willfully" retained classified documents but concluded that he would not be charged due to the unlikelihood of a conviction, citing his "poor memory" as one of the contributing factors.
Interestingly, the poll also indicated that 59% of Americans believe that both Biden and his likely 2024 opponent, former President Donald Trump, are too old for another presidential term. This demonstrates that concerns about age are bipartisan, affecting both major party candidates.
When asked specifically about Biden's age, 27% of respondents said he is too old, while only 3% expressed the same concern about Trump. However, it is worth noting that 11% of Americans stated that neither candidate is too old.
The poll, conducted from February 9 to 10, involved 528 U.S. adults and carries a margin of error of 4.5%. These results reflect the current opinions of the American people regarding age as a factor in presidential eligibility.
Age has become an increasingly important issue for voters, as our society becomes increasingly aware of the physical and mental demands of the presidency.
It is crucial to remember that these poll results only represent public opinion at a given moment and should not solely determine the outcome of an election. However, pollsters believe they provide valuable insight into the concerns of the American people and how age plays a role in their perceptions of presidential candidates.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is averaging around a 1.9-point lead over Biden in recent polls - with a recent YouGov poll showing only a one-point swing in the former President's favor.
This keeps the race in a statistical tie between the two likely candidates when factoring in the margin of error.
Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges and could face over 300 years in prison. Biden, on the other hand, has had his cognitive ability come into question in recent months, with many in his own party starting to call for him to drop out of the race.