86% of Americans Say President Joe Biden Is Too Old for Another Term, New Poll Shows

According to a recent poll conducted by ABC News/Ipsos, a staggering 86% of respondents feel that Biden is "too old" to serve a second term in office, a significant increase from a previous poll in September where only 74% shared the same sentiment.

The increased concern about Biden's age comes after special counsel Robert Hur described him as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" in a report on his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Hur's report found that Biden had "willfully" retained classified documents but concluded that he would not be charged due to the unlikelihood of a conviction, citing his "poor memory" as one of the contributing factors.