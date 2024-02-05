Home > Politics > Donald Trump 'Dangerous And Pathetic': House Speaker Mike Johnson Slammed by MSNBC Host Joe Scarborough For Plan to Kill Border Bill Source: MEGA The speaker was called out. By: Aaron Johnson Feb. 5 2024, Published 9:59 a.m. ET

Mike Johnson was criticized by MSNBC host Joe Scarborough after the house speaker declared a bipartisan bill on Immigration was “dead on arrival.” On Monday, Scarborough discussed Johnson’s recent remarks with his Morning Joe cohosts.

The bill is bipartisan but Johnson doesn't care.

Over the weekend, Johnson spoke out against the bill. He said, “I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, “the border never closes.” If this bill reaches the House, it will be dead on arrival.”

Joe didn't hold back.

Scarborough slammed Johnson for his repeated “lies” during the segment. He brought up the recent remarks by Senator James Lankford who said, “I wish they would all read the bill., I wish they would understand how strong the bill is.”

Scarborough said, “But the sad thing is, and it’s pathetic, and, you know, we say things can be two things at once. I mean, the new speaker is both dangerous and pathetic. Dangerous because he has decided — and he said it publicly — “We’re going to put politics over stopping fentanyl from coming into the United States. We’re going to put politics above allowing our border security to stop terrorists from coming into the United States. We’re going to keep the border chaotic for at least another ten months, because we want things to be as chaotic as possible for [President] Joe Biden.”

He continued, “It’s just like Donald Trump saying he wants the economy to crash and he wants there to be a depression. He wants Joe Biden to be Herbert Hoover. So they don’t give a damn about border security. They’re willing to play into [Vladimir] Putin’s hand for Mike Johnson.”

Joe called the speaker "dangerous."

Johnson said the bill was "dead on arrival."

The MSNBC host added, “That’s nothing new, willing to play into Putin’s hands time and time again. Willing to play into President Xi [Jinping]’s hand on China. Which, of course, is exactly what Donald Trump wants. And then you look at Israel — won’t fund Israel, won’t fund the relief of citizens in Gaza.” He continued, “So, again, this is all — all of these things that are important are being stopped now because Donald Trump told a grown-up man, “Don’t do that.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sources recently revealed President Biden has become "obsessed" with Morning Joe and regularly calls the host for advice.