Family Drama: Brittany Mahomes Shrugs Off Brother-in-Law Jackson Who Was Denied Entry to VIP Section at Vegas Show

By:

Feb. 11 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

NFL star Patrick Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, faced a bit of a setback during a recent concert in Las Vegas.

The incident occurred at a Future concert where Jackson attempted to gain entry into a VIP section where his sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, was located. However, he was denied access even after openly stating that he was the brother of the Chiefs' quarterback, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jackson Mahomes was visibly frustrated as he spoke to a security guard, insisting that he was related to Brittany and should be allowed in.

Unfortunately for him, his sister-in-law gave two obvious shrugs in response, clearly indicating that she had no intention of intervening on her brother-in-law's behalf. Instead, she continued to enjoy the concert and dance along to the rapper's music.

Brittany has grown close with Travis Kelce's famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

This incident comes just a day after Jackson was seen in the company of Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. Brittany has reportedly formed a bond with Kelce's new flame, Taylor Swift, as the two have become fast friends.

Jackson has garnered attention and a following on social media due to his older brother's success as an NFL player. He regularly posts TikToks during Patrick's games and has become a social media influencer.

Jackson is in Las Vegas to support his brother Patrick's Kansas City Chiefs.

The Mahomes family, including Patrick, Brittany, and Jackson, have been in the public eye since 2018, when Patrick won the NFL MVP award. They have become prominent figures both on and off the field.

This incident at the concert may seem trivial, but it highlights the dynamics within the family and the relationships between its members.

Brittany, in particular, had plenty to celebrate in Las Vegas. Not only is her husband leading the Kansas City Chiefs into their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons, but she also made her debut posing for Sports Illustrated in their swimsuit edition.

She joined other NFL WAGs Olivia Culpo and Christen Harper in the magazine. Culpo is engaged to 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, while Harper is engaged to Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Throughout the incident at the concert, Brittany remained unfazed. She even posted several photos on her Instagram story, showing that she was still enjoying herself despite the encounter with her brother-in-law.

Kansas City will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. A Chiefs win would be Patrick Mahomes' third Super Bowl in six seasons as the team's starting quarterback.

