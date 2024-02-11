Family Drama: Brittany Mahomes Shrugs Off Brother-in-Law Jackson Who Was Denied Entry to VIP Section at Vegas Show

The Mahomes family, including Patrick, Brittany, and Jackson, have been in the public eye since 2018, when Patrick won the NFL MVP award. They have become prominent figures both on and off the field.

This incident at the concert may seem trivial, but it highlights the dynamics within the family and the relationships between its members.

Brittany, in particular, had plenty to celebrate in Las Vegas. Not only is her husband leading the Kansas City Chiefs into their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons, but she also made her debut posing for Sports Illustrated in their swimsuit edition.

She joined other NFL WAGs Olivia Culpo and Christen Harper in the magazine. Culpo is engaged to 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, while Harper is engaged to Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

