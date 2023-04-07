Olivia Culpo Engaged To NFL Star Christian McCaffrey

Culpo looked chic for the occasion and wore an oversized blazer paired with a mini dress and stiletto boots. Her beau also cleaned up nicely in a white button-down, a black sweater, black pants, and boots.

The model captioned the post with the date of their engagement, April 2, with an infinity symbol emoji on either side. A source spilled that the love birds had spoken about marriage — adding the romantic proposal was months in the making.

