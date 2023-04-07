Olivia Culpo Engaged To NFL Star Christian McCaffrey
Cue the wedding bells! Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey are officially engaged, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Culpo, 30, announced her engagement to McCaffrey, 26, on Friday in a loving Instagram post.
The 30-year-old model shared the good news on Instagram with a series of sweet candid photos. The first shot captured the moment the San Francisco 49ers running back got down on one knee and popped the question.
In the black and white pic, Culpo looked overcome with emotion, throwing her hands to her face in happy disbelief.
Culpo looked chic for the occasion and wore an oversized blazer paired with a mini dress and stiletto boots. Her beau also cleaned up nicely in a white button-down, a black sweater, black pants, and boots.
The model captioned the post with the date of their engagement, April 2, with an infinity symbol emoji on either side. A source spilled that the love birds had spoken about marriage — adding the romantic proposal was months in the making.
Since they got together, McCaffrey's job has taken them across the country. Despite a busy game schedule and even a move to San Francisco after he was traded, Culpo and McCaffrey have remained inseparable, and she's often seen cheering him on at the games.
According to TMZ, McCaffrey thought long and hard about asking for Culpo's hand. Months before he proposed, the running back was said to have contacted popular New York City jeweler Nicole Wegman of Ring Concierge to design the massive rock.
The sweet moment marked the next chapter for the couple, who began dating in 2019 — the same year that she split from her longtime boyfriend, New England Patriots star Danny Amendola.
After RadarOnline.com caught Amendola cozying up to sports reporter Bianca Peters in Miami, a source revealed that Culpo was "humiliated."
"She's humiliated and pissed off that he went behind her back like that," the insider told us. "He was all over Bianca for everyone to see. She can't believe he did that to her. It's over!"
Culpo and Amendola had dated for two years before his beach PDA with Peters. Culpo was linked to NFL star Tim Tebow and pop star Nick Jonas prior to her engagement with McCaffrey.