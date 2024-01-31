Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Trolled for 'High Horse' Attitude and 'Finger Twirl' Toward Stadium Employee

Critics are calling out Brittany for what they perceived to be her "high horse" attitude toward a stadium employee in a new TikTok video.

Critics are calling out Brittany for what they perceived to be her "high horse" attitude toward a stadium employee after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game.

A video of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany , leaving the stadium has garnered interest, and it's not only because the team is Vegas-bound, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In an 11-second clip shared by CBS, Brittany and Patrick were walking together when he leaned down to kiss her. She then looked at a stadium employee and asked, "Where do we go from here?" while waving her finger in a circular motion.

"It was a little surly," one commenter wrote. "We ain't used to these conditions," a second social media user quipped with a laughing emoji.

"It's the where do we go from here with the finger twirl for me," another remarked.