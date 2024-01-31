Your tip
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Trolled for 'High Horse' Attitude and 'Finger Twirl' Toward Stadium Employee

Source: MEGA

Critics are calling out Brittany for what they perceived to be her "high horse" attitude toward a stadium employee in a new TikTok video.

By:

Jan. 31 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

A video of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, leaving the stadium has garnered interest, and it's not only because the team is Vegas-bound, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Critics are calling out Brittany for what they perceived to be her "high horse" attitude toward a stadium employee after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game.

In an 11-second clip shared by CBS, Brittany and Patrick were walking together when he leaned down to kiss her. She then looked at a stadium employee and asked, "Where do we go from here?" while waving her finger in a circular motion.

"It was a little surly," one commenter wrote. "We ain't used to these conditions," a second social media user quipped with a laughing emoji.

"It's the where do we go from here with the finger twirl for me," another remarked.

Source: MEGA

Brittany has dealt with her fair share of critics in the limelight. She previously came under fire when TikToker Jessica O'Connor accused her of not tipping an entire hotel staff after a long stay at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood.

Jessica, who said she served as a server, barista, and bartender at the location, said it was when Patrick's high school sweetheart was in town to shop for her wedding dress ahead of their March 2022 nuptials.

"Not only did she not tip, she was just genuinely unpleasant," Jessica added. She further explained, "As a public figure, you should always go out thinking, 'OK, the people I interact with are clocking these interactions and they're going to remember this.'"

Source: CBS

Brittany has grown close with Travis Kelce's famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Brittany never addressed the claims and has not yet responded to criticism over the latest video.

Despite plenty of naysayers speaking out, supporters of Brittany also commented on the new video. "What sassy tone? She's literally just asking where to go from there. If her voice was super nice and polite, you'd be saying she's fake," one wrote.

"The cutest! Love Patrick & Brittany. Go Chiefs," another chimed in.

Source: MEGA

Swifties are hoping to see the chart-topping performer at the Super Bowl.

Patrick and his team are headed to Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, where they will take on the San Francisco 49ers for the Lombardi trophy.

Brittany will be cheering on her husband and the Chiefs at the big game, where fans also question if Taylor Swift will show in support of her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

The singer is scheduled to perform in Tokyo leading to the matchup, but the time change should help if she jets over to Vegas after wrapping up her last gig.

