Host of Kansas City Chiefs Watch Party Checks Into Rehab After Losing 3 Friends Under 'Extremely Tragic' Circumstances

The insider said Willis, 38, realized he had a problem following the "shocking loss of three of his close friends under extremely tragic circumstances," according to Fox News Digital.

Ricky Johnson, 38, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and David Harrington, 37, were found dead outside of Willis' home on Jan. 9, two days after they gathered to watch a Kansas City Chiefs game on the team's road to the Super Bowl.

An attorney for Willis said that he rushed to move out of his home, which he voluntarily allowed police to search twice, in "fear of retaliation" after his friends' deaths.