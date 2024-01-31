Host of Kansas City Chiefs Watch Party Checks Into Rehab After Losing 3 Friends Under 'Extremely Tragic' Circumstances
The man who hosted a Kansas City Chiefs watch party leading up to the tragic death of his three friends has checked into rehab, RadarOnline.com can report.
Jordan Willis is "facing his addiction head-on," a source close to his family said about the HIV researcher's decision to seek professional help immediately after vacating his home and putting his belongings in storage.
The insider said Willis, 38, realized he had a problem following the "shocking loss of three of his close friends under extremely tragic circumstances," according to Fox News Digital.
Ricky Johnson, 38, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and David Harrington, 37, were found dead outside of Willis' home on Jan. 9, two days after they gathered to watch a Kansas City Chiefs game on the team's road to the Super Bowl.
An attorney for Willis said that he rushed to move out of his home, which he voluntarily allowed police to search twice, in "fear of retaliation" after his friends' deaths.
It was suspected the trio had frozen to death outside, but some experts who have spoken out about the case believe it may have been drug or alcohol-related, which perhaps may explain why they were on the back porch despite their cars being parked a short distance away.
A fifth man who had also joined the group to watch the game, Alex Weamer-Lee, said he left Willis' house around 11 PM on Jan. 7 as the four other men were watching Jeopardy!
Toxicology results will bring more clarity on what happened in six to eight weeks, but until then, families are waiting for answers.
Another recent revelation is that Harrington was arrested back in Colorado in 2011 for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, which led to probation and some fines.
"David [Harrington] was found in a lawn chair on the back porch rather than all three laying flat which paints a picture we didn't have from the beginning," Johnson's brother Jonathan Price said during a recent interview on NewsNation, noting he was a loving father.
"I do not speculate on what my brother has done in the past, I just know he was a good man," Price added.
Kansas City PD have declared there is no evidence of foul play and noted the case is "100% not being investigated as a homicide."