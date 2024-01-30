Brother of Frozen Chiefs Fan Found Dead Alongside Friends Says One Was Seated in 'Lawn Chair' on Back Porch

Police said there is no evidence of foul play, leading to more questions than answers as the families await toxicology results on Johnson, 38, David Harrington, 37, and Clayton McGeeney, 36. A fifth friend was there on Jan. 7, but he spoke out via an attorney to clarify he left early, saying they were watching Jeopardy! before he went home.

The trio were tragically found frozen outside on Jan. 9, two days after watching an NFL game at the residence of HIV researcher Jordan Willis, 38, who was said to be a friend of theirs. McGeeney's fiancée requested a welfare check, which led to the grisly discovery.

"I believe David was found in a lawn chair on the back porch rather than all three laying flat which paints a picture we didn't have from the beginning," Price shared with Chris Cuomo on News Nation.