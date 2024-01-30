Brother of Frozen Chiefs Fan Found Dead Alongside Friends Says One Was Seated in 'Lawn Chair' on Back Porch
Jonathan Price, brother to one of the three Kansas City Chiefs fans who were found dead in a friend's backyard, said police have yet to share their theories with any of the grieving family members who lost their loved ones just a few weeks ago.
Price, who is related to Ricky Johnson, noted that he didn't have first-hand knowledge of what happened, but "as a brother I'm looking at everything," he said on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Police said there is no evidence of foul play, leading to more questions than answers as the families await toxicology results on Johnson, 38, David Harrington, 37, and Clayton McGeeney, 36. A fifth friend was there on Jan. 7, but he spoke out via an attorney to clarify he left early, saying they were watching Jeopardy! before he went home.
The trio were tragically found frozen outside on Jan. 9, two days after watching an NFL game at the residence of HIV researcher Jordan Willis, 38, who was said to be a friend of theirs. McGeeney's fiancée requested a welfare check, which led to the grisly discovery.
"I believe David was found in a lawn chair on the back porch rather than all three laying flat which paints a picture we didn't have from the beginning," Price shared with Chris Cuomo on News Nation.
A lawyer for Willis said he had no idea his friends had died and never knew the bodies were there or noticed any attempts from their family members to get in touch with him until police visited the home as he slept with a loud fan and headphones on.
Their cars were still parked out front, according to reports.
"I'm not saying there was or was not a crime, but if you immediately suspect no foul play then you should have a story, you should have something to tell the families and for no-one to hear anything that doesn't make any sense," Price said.
Sources close to Willis said he is devastated over the belief he could somehow be involved despite any "factual details, evidence or any charges" of that.
"He didn't get to say goodbye or go to their funerals due to the circumstances of these wild speculations and accusations," the insiders shared with Fox Nation.
Price told Cuomo that he just wants to know what happened to his brother and friends, explaining that Willis was not a close pal of his brother's.
"It doesn't matter if you work from home, you've got to leave sometime, and from his lawyer we don't know if he left or not because he started out saying he left the home sporadically throughout the day and then another one where he was home for 50 hours."
Price speculated an intoxicant was involved and questions if his sibling had potentially ingested something.
"I do not speculate on what my brother has done in the past, I just know he was a good man. He loved his daughters to death. He absolutely had future plans to be a father to them for the rest of their lives and he absolutely wouldn't jeopardize that."