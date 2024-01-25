Death of 3 Chiefs Fans Found Frozen in Friend's Backyard Could Be Drug-Related, Doctor Says
The mysterious deaths of three friends found in a pal's backyard hours after watching a Kansas City Chiefs game has left loved ones with more questions than answers.
A doctor said it is not outside the realm of possibility they had ingested a dangerous combination of opioid-like substances and alcohol that was "either intentionally or unintentionally" exposed to the trio, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Police found David Harrington, 37, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and Ricky Johnson, 38, frozen on the back porch of their pal Jordan Willis' Northland residence on Jan. 9 after McGeeney's fiancée requested a welfare check.
Strangely, their cars were still parked out front and it is unclear why three friends were outside.
Willis, an HIV scientist, said he had nothing to do with their deaths and explained that he never left the house during that two-day time frame before they were discovered.
Willis' attorney, John Picerno, said his client had been sleeping near a loud fan and didn't notice a message from a friend's loved one until after being contacted by KCPD.
A fifth friend was there that night and shared via his attorney, Andrew Talge, that Willis and the three victims were watching Jeopardy! when he left around midnight.
Picerno acknowledged the report and said that fifth friend "left maybe an hour or two before the other three," adding that "Jordan is not exactly sure of that time period."
No arrests have been made nor charges filed. The Kansas City Police Department said "no foul play" has been "observed or suspected," but families of the three friends are demanding answers with Johnson's grieving brother stating the facts just "don't add up."
"It's one thing for a person to tragically end up in a snowdrift after leaving a bar. But it's a completely different story for three people to end up dead sitting on somebody's back porch after a party," Dr. Caleb Alexander, an epidemiologist with Johns Hopkins University who did not treat any of the victims, said.
Alexander suggested that drugs may be a factor in their tragic demise. "The fact that there's three individuals really heightens the curiosity and the tragedy of this case and, I think, increases the likelihood that something more than moderate amounts of alcohol were at play here," he told the New York Post.
"It certainly could be consistent with opioids, benzodiazepines, antihistamines, barbiturates, muscle relaxants," Alexander, who specializes in drug use and safety, guessed. "There are dozens of potential prescription drugs that when combined with alcohol could cause a level of sedation that would lead to ultimately freezing to death."
As the mystery deepens, Willis and family members are anxiously awaiting the results of the autopsies and toxicology reports.