Fifth Friend at Chiefs Watch Party Denies Being Last Person to See 3 Pals Alive, Watched 'Jeopardy!' Before Leaving
The fifth person who hung out at the home where three friends were found dead hours after watching a Kansas City Chiefs game broke his silence, vehemently denying the theories that he was the last person to see them alive.
David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, were the trio tragically found dead two days later in the backyard of friend Jordan Willis' Kansas City rental, where the five men had gathered to watch the NFL team's last regular season matchup on Jan. 7.
An attorney for Willis — an HIV data scientist — initially said that his client said goodbye to his friends before crashing on the couch, and then going upstairs to bed. The three men, he said must have returned to the property at some point and gone outside.
It has since been claimed that Willis went to sleep while the three friends and fifth man continued to hang out in his home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Willis claims he didn't know his friends' bodies were in his backyard as he didn't leave the house after that Sunday gathering, but was told his friends "froze to death."
"When he would have people over at his house, yes sometimes as people, they get tired, they're people that are very close to you and you feel comfortable going to bed and allowing them to leave when they want to leave," Willis' attorney John Picerno said.
The fifth friend said when he left that night, McGeeney, Harrington, and Johnson were still awake and very much alive, according to FOX4.
Via his attorney Andrew Talge, the fifth friend said he arrived at Willis' house around 7 p.m. and didn't go home until about midnight as the four spent the friends' final hours watching Jeopardy!
Picerno said the messages Willis received from concerned family members were via Facebook Messenger prior to the tragic discovery, but Talge said his client received a text from McGeeney's fiancée and from Johnson’s mother, asking about their loved ones.
He said the fifth friend sent a text message to Willis and Johnson, but never got a response. Picerno declined to comment but has insisted his client would have rushed to the friends' aid if he knew what was going on.
Loved ones, meanwhile, believe there is more to the story and are demanding for answers.
Police believe there were no signs of foul play and no arrests have been made, with Willis' attorney noting that he has cooperated with authorities since the start of the investigation as the department awaits toxicology and autopsy results.
Capt. Jake Becchina told Fox News Digital the incident "is 100% NOT being investigated as a homicide."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Johnson's father said he is not convinced. "I believe he drugged them, dragged them outside, and waited two days to call the police," Johnson Sr. said of Willis, whose attorney said the claim is utterly "ridiculous."