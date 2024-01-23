3 Kansas City Chiefs Fans Found Dead in Friend's Backyard After Watch Party

Loved ones of the victims said they had flooded Willis with phone calls and messages on Facebook but never got a reply after he hosted the gathering. Willis claimed he never left his home on Jan. 8, so he wasn't aware the victims' cars were still parked outside.

According to reports, Willis had four friends over for the NFL watch party on Jan. 7, including a "buddy" who left "earlier" than the three men. Willis' attorney claims he said goodbye to his friends after the game ended and then "crashed" on the couch before going upstairs to bed.

"He assumes they came back [after he went to sleep]. Maybe they didn't want to go to a bar or hangout somewhere else," Willis' attorney John Picerno told Daily Mail.