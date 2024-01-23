3 Kansas City Chiefs Fans Found Dead in Friend's Backyard After Watch Party
A man whose three friends were mysteriously found dead outside of his Northland home after watching a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers said he had no idea how they died, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The tragedy sent shockwaves after the bodies of David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, were found two days later on Jan. 9 after the fiancée of McGeeney broke into Jordan Willis' basement in a desperate attempt to find her partner only to discover the first body on the back porch, according to the Kansas City Star. Police would go on to find the other two while performing a welfare check.
Loved ones of the victims said they had flooded Willis with phone calls and messages on Facebook but never got a reply after he hosted the gathering. Willis claimed he never left his home on Jan. 8, so he wasn't aware the victims' cars were still parked outside.
According to reports, Willis had four friends over for the NFL watch party on Jan. 7, including a "buddy" who left "earlier" than the three men. Willis' attorney claims he said goodbye to his friends after the game ended and then "crashed" on the couch before going upstairs to bed.
"He assumes they came back [after he went to sleep]. Maybe they didn't want to go to a bar or hangout somewhere else," Willis' attorney John Picerno told Daily Mail.
Police said there were no signs of foul play and Willis said he believes they froze to death outside. The temperatures were mostly in the low 30s leading up to their discovery on the 9th.
Willis' said he didn't hear victims' loved ones banging on his door because he sleeps with headphones and a loud fan.
"First and foremost, this case is 100% NOT being investigated as a homicide," Kansas City Police Capt. Jake Becchina shared in a statement amid the ongoing efforts. "There have not been any arrests [or] charges, and no one is in custody. There are no specific threats or concerns for the surrounding community at this time. The resident at the house was cooperative with detectives the day the deceased were discovered."
The medical examiner has not yet revealed what kind of condition their bodies were in.
Willis has since moved out of the property and deleted all of his social media accounts.
Johnson's brother Jonathan Price said he hasn't heard much from authorities as they await toxicology results, but said he learned the owner of the home had animals that would need to go outside, noting there also wasn't enough snow to submerge the men.
"There's many different things that don't add up, we just don't understand how somebody would at least be investigated in any way," Price said.