Donald Trump Claims Barack Obama Secretly Runs the Country Instead of Joe Biden at South Carolina Rally

Speaking to supporters in Conway, South Carolina, the GOP frontrunner expressed doubt over President Joe Biden's mental competence, claiming he "can't find his way off the stage." He then went on to assert that Obama is effectively running the country through his former vice president.

During his impassioned speech, Trump took the opportunity to emphasize Obama's middle name, "Hussein," which elicited a reaction from his supporters in the crowd.

He said, "I don't think he knows what the hell he's doing anyways. I always say by the people who surround him, or sometimes I'll interchange, I'll say, Barack Hussein Obama. But every time I say that, the fake news ... Every time I say it, anytime I want to have a little fun ... But every time I interchange Barack Hussein ... they say he doesn't know who the president is. He thinks it's Barack Obama. I say no, no, but I think Barack Obama has a lot to do with the running of the country right now, and we can't let that happen. He has a lot to do with it."