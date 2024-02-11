Donald Trump Claims Barack Obama Secretly Runs the Country Instead of Joe Biden at South Carolina Rally
Former President Donald Trump sparked controversy during a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, February 10, alleging that former President Barack Obama is secretly calling the shots in the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Speaking to supporters in Conway, South Carolina, the GOP frontrunner expressed doubt over President Joe Biden's mental competence, claiming he "can't find his way off the stage." He then went on to assert that Obama is effectively running the country through his former vice president.
During his impassioned speech, Trump took the opportunity to emphasize Obama's middle name, "Hussein," which elicited a reaction from his supporters in the crowd.
He said, "I don't think he knows what the hell he's doing anyways. I always say by the people who surround him, or sometimes I'll interchange, I'll say, Barack Hussein Obama. But every time I say that, the fake news ... Every time I say it, anytime I want to have a little fun ... But every time I interchange Barack Hussein ... they say he doesn't know who the president is. He thinks it's Barack Obama. I say no, no, but I think Barack Obama has a lot to do with the running of the country right now, and we can't let that happen. He has a lot to do with it."
Trump's claims regarding Obama's alleged involvement in the current administration have raised eyebrows, with critics questioning the basis of these statements.
Several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the clip of Trump's speech, calling him out for his odd conspiracy.
One user wrote, "Obama roasted this man one time over ten years ago, and he's been living in Trump's head rent-free ever since. I'd believe it if he pops up in Trump's dreams at this point."
Another user commented, "'Everything is a conspiracy. The world is fake. My lord god emperor Trump said so.' Real human beings actually live their life this way. Let that sink in."
A third user joked, "Can I get Dr. Hur to assess this guy? I'd love to read the results."
In his attempt to undermine President Biden's capabilities, Trump and his Republican allies in Congress have seized upon Special Counsel Robert Hur's recent report, which characterizes Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory."
The report has been used to argue that Biden's health is questionable and, therefore, he is unfit to hold the highest office.
In Hur's report, he described Biden as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."
The report highlighted Biden's inability to recall significant events, including the death of his son, Beau Biden. On multiple occasions, the president also asked Hur to refresh his memory about the years he served as vice president.