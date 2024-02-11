Marriage Strain: Gwyneth Paltrow 'Struggling to Blend Families' With Husband Brad Falchuk: Report
Gwyneth Paltrow's five-year marriage with husband Brad Falchuk is hitting a rough patch as the actress-turned-lifestyle guru has "struggled to blend their families" despite her best efforts, according to a sensational report.
"Brad's kids haven't exactly warmed up to her," said one tipster, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The more Gwyneth tries to win them over, the more they pull away. Co-parenting with Brad's ex has made it even harder."
Glee co-creator Falchuk and Paltrow first crossed paths in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on the hit musical series.
At the time, she was still with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and Falchuk was married to producer Suzanne Bukinik.
The duo began dating in August 2014 after calling it quits with their spouses, going on to get engaged in 2017. They became husband and wife the following year in September.
The Shallow Hal star is mom to daughter Apple, 19, and son, Moses, both shared with the Something Just Like This hitmaker. Falchuk has two kids of his own: Isabella, 19, and Brody, 17, shared with Bukinik.
"Gwyneth and Brad have been having trouble for some time, and her inability to turn their respective clans into one happy family is making it worse," one insider claimed, according to the National Enquirer report.
Insiders close to Paltrow said that she has been working overtime to befriend Bukinik. "She can't get Suzanne on her side, and it's puzzling to her."
"Gwyneth has tried to be Suzanne's BFF. She offered to take her to lunch at one of the upscale eateries in Montecito and sent her Goop goody bags," added the source.
Paltrow's co-parenting relationship with Martin is said to be "wonderful" while she reportedly feels that Falchuk's brood has been "tough to crack."
Meanwhile, other tipsters claim that she has put "so much of herself into Goop that her marriage has suffered."
"She doesn't want to lose Brad. She really loves and adores him, so she keeps trying and trying."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Paltrow and Falchuk for comment.
In an Instagram Q&A, Paltrow previously admitted that she "did find it really hard at first" when it came to being a stepparent.
"You know, there's no book on this; nobody tells us what to do. And in fact, all of the existing media around what a stepmother is casts us in this evil, villainous light," she shared last August.
"The minute I decided, and fully embodied the idea that my step kids were my kids and I love them just as much and I gave them the same rules and boundaries, and just kind of whole-heartedly went for it, then the easier the whole thing got."