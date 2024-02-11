Tom Selleck on a Mission to Save 'Blue Bloods' Paycheck After CBS Execs Announce Plans to Cancel Show: Reprot
Television icon Tom Selleck, 79, isn't ready to turn in his shield as Blue Bloods' top cop after the popular crime drama was canceled by CBS despite soaring ratings, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Selleck's ego took a hit when the show was kicked to the curb, but sources claim he's pulling out all the stops to prove network executives made a huge mistake!
Insiders alleged in addition to Selleck's bruised ego, the loss of his $200,000 per episode paycheck may create a severe cash crisis that could threaten his prized California avocado farm — and possibly his 36 year marriage to wife Jillie Mack too!
"One of the beauties of his marriage to Jillie is that they've had time apart that makes their time together all the sweeter," a friend told the National Enquirer. "I don't think Jillie wants Tom around 24/7 any more than he wants that."
"And the ranch comes with very high costs for upkeep," the pal noted. "Losing more than $4 million a year in salary could create a real cash crunch."
In November, CBS sent shockwaves through Hollywood by announcing it's pulling the plug on Blue Bloods' 14 year run after the upcoming season, even though the intergenerational cop show was TV's third most-watched scripted series last year.
Industry insiders reportedly revealed the decision was made as the network attempts to cut costs after suffering a financial bloodbath during the WGA and SAG AFTRA dual strikes. In addition to Selleck, co-stars Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, Will Estes and Abigail Hawk also make six figures an episode.
"Blue Bloods pays out more than $20 million a year in salary before you even get into production costs," a source noted.
While the decision is seemingly a done deal, Selleck apparently isn't ready to say goodbye to the Reagan family — and is fighting back!
"CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it," Selleck insisted. "The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."
"I'm not counting the days so I can do something else," the actor continued. "I love the work."
With Blue Bloods' final season being split between the spring and fall, there appears to be some wiggle room for the actor to convince network executives to change their minds.
"Tom is counting on fans to make such a fuss over the cancellation that CBS will reverse course and keep it on the air," a source said. "It's a Hail Mary, but he's beaten longer odds before!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Selleck's reps for comment.